'The Voice' Season 19 Finale: Was Lauren Daigle On 'The Voice'?

The Voice Season 19 finale episode showcased a series of performances by well-known musicians before announcing the winner. The Voice Finale also featured special performances by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Pink, Lewis Capaldi, Florida Georgia Line, Nelly, Jason Derulo, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, Julia Michaels and many more. After the finale episode aired last night, people are curious whether Lauren Daigle was on The Voice 19? Read on to know the answer.

Was Lauren Daigle on 'The Voice'?

American musician Lauren Daigle gave a soulful performance at The Voice finale 2020. The contemporary Christian singer-songwriter looked like an angel while she performed one of her 2018's hit song titled You Say. Lauren Daigle hit singles include Trust In You, Rescue, Still Rolling Stones among others. The Grammy Awards' recipient had actually come to the show for a special performance for the finale episode. Her performance on the show grabbed the attention of a lot of viewers who then took to Twitter to share how angelic she looked and performed when she sang the powerful emotional song You Say on the stage. Check out some of the comments from fans.

The Voice is an American singing competition show which recently aired the finale episode of the 19th season of the show. In the finalist round, 5 contestants competed for the winning trophy and finally, the winner was announced on Tuesday night. 15-year-old Carter Rubin who was training under coach Gwen Stefani won The Voice season 19. This is the first time that Gwen Stefani's team won the show.

The 15-year-old Cartin Rubin is the winner of Season 19 of The Voice competition show. The winner is a native of Shoreham, New York. Rubin performed the song The Climb as his solo performance and the song You Make It Feel Like Christmas with coach Gwen Stefani. Rubin competed with the contestants namely John Holiday from team John Legend, Desz from team Kelly Clarkson and Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan from team Blake Shelton. Rubin also performed the song Up From Here as his original song as well. According to People website, Rubin was inspired by his grandfather who was a guitarist and backup vocalist for Jay and the Americans. Rubin also has a brother, who has autism, with whom he plays music and they even perform together at their family's autism foundation called 'Families in Arms'.

