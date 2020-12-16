'The Voice' Season 19: Pink And Keith Urban Perform Their Hit Duet 'One Too Many'

The Voice is a popular American singing reality show which recently aired its 19th season. In the finale episode, five contestants competed for the winning trophy and finally, the winner was announced on Tuesday night. 15-year-old Carter Rubin who was training under mentor Gwen Stefani was announced as The Voice Season 19 winner. The Voice season 19 finale was a star-studded affair and had a duet performance by artists Pink and Keith Urban. Read on to know more about it.

Pink and Keith Urban perform at The Voice season 19 finale

According to a report by ET Online, The Voice Finale, which went on for three hours, had a plethora of performances by different singers and mentors. Artists Pink and Keith Urban performed their hit duet, titled One Too Many during the finale episode. The Voice host Carson Daly introduced Urban by calling him a country superstar and a friend of theirs. He further said that Keith would be joining one of the world's most powerful voices, for remote performance. Keith sang in person, and Pink was projected on a screen behind him, another unique duet setup like the pair's ACM Awards performance back in September. You can see their performance from the finale here.

Tuesday's finale event featured performances from the top five finalists and their coaches, as well as chart-toppers like Jason Derulo, Lauren Daigle, Nelly, Lewis Capaldi, and Tyler Hubbard. The 15-year-old Cartin Rubin was announced as the winner of Season 19 of The Voice. Rubin performed the song The Climb as his solo performance and the song You Make It Feel Like Christmas with his coach and mentor Gwen Stefani. Rubin competed with the contestants namely John Holiday from team John Legend, Desz from team Kelly Clarkson and Jim Ranger, and Ian Flanigan from Blake Shelton's team.

According to People, season 20 of The Voice is already announced and singer Nick Jonas is all set to make a comeback on the musical show. Nick would be making his come back as a coach for season 20, which would air next year. The 28-year-old Sucker singer will be replacing Gwen Stefani as the fourth coach of The Voice Season 20 and will judge the show along with the current judges including John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton.

