'The Walking Dead' Final Season Brings On Ian Anthony Dale & Laurie Fortier; Check Details

AMC's The Walking Dead, which is all set to premiere its final season soon, has made two more additions to its large ensemble cast consisting of Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride among others. The 11th and final season of the beloved TV show will consist of 24 episodes. The post-apocalyptic horror TV show, based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, unveiled its trailer for the final season on July 25 at the San Diego Comic-Con@Home.

The Walking Dead adds new cast members

According to a report by Deadline, Ian Anthony Dale and Laurie Fortier have joined the cast of The Walking Dead for its 11th and final season. Dale has previously starred in the series Hawaii Five-0 while Fortier has been a part of Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and more. The Walking Dead's final season is slated to release on August 22, 2021.

According to the report, Ian Anthony Dale is slated to play Tomi, "a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes". The report also states that Tomi's existence will impact the group in several unavoidable ways. On the other hand, while it has been revealed that Laurie Fortier will play Agatha, details about her character are yet to be revealed.

Showrunner Angela Kang, at the Comic-Con@Home panel, had also revealed that actors Laila Robins and Josh Hamilton were also slated to join the last season of The Walking Dead. She further revealed that Robins would play Commonwealth leader Pamela Milton and Hamilton would portray Commonwealth official Lance Hornby.

More about The Walking Dead final season

The Walking Dead's last season will play out in three separate sections over the next year. The eight episodes each of the '11B' and '11C' portions of the final season will premiere in 2022.

While speaking about what fans can expect in the last season, Deadverse Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple on the virtual panel explained that it will be a "big story," which will take "a lot of turns". He further stated that the makers were planning to "reinvent" the season every eight episodes". He also added that they planned to "end more than 10 years right," by giving the show an "extended epic goodbye".

