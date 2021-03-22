The Walking Dead Recap 'Splinter' Ep: Princess & Her Mates Get Back To The Stormtroopers

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 20 premiered on AMC on March 21, 2021. Developed by Frank Darabont, the post-apocalyptic horror series which is based on the eponymous series of comic books by writer, Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, consists of 22 episodes in total. In episode 20, Princess from The Walking Dead reveals that small and dark spaces just do bad things to her head. She gets locked in a railcar and starts hallucinating and nearly beaten by someone to death.

The Walking Dead Recap

The episode titled, Splinter begins with Princess, Ezekiel, Eugene and Yumiko, who find themselves surrounded at the rail-yard meeting spot with Stephanie, which looked for all the world as Star Wars stormtroopers. Princess tries to reach for a stormtrooper’s gun but ends up getting manhandled. Yumiko attempts to intervene but gets knocked down by one of the guards. Four of them are later put in separate railcars. Princess does her best to keep her claustrophobia under control, Yumiko’s talking from the next car does help her control her fear a little.

Princess tries to keep Yumiko from falling asleep fearing that she had a concussion. Princess goes on to tell a story about her infection in her finger which she got from a splinter. She tells that the infection got ‘so gross’ that her stepfather wouldn’t let her eat anything at their dinner table. She tells, “This was my house first", and later she is used to get smacked across the jaw. When she tries to implore her mother, her mother would simply respond, “Then don’t eat”.

Princess hears Yumiko collapse when troopers suddenly enter and take her away. Next door, Eugene is present, who further refuses to let her free him and implores her not to do anything in order to make stormtrooper’s people think them unworthy of them. Returning to her railcar, Princess seems to be thinking about questioning Stephanie by herself, starting with Yumiko’s location, her condition and why she couldn’t see her friends. In return, the trooper smacks her face, just the way her stepfather did.

Shortly after Princess returning to her railcar, Eugene is taken away. The scene shows Eugene getting ticked that Princess being hit. Princess yells that they cannot take them away from her. When Ezekiel as well is nowhere to be seen, Princess apologises for having been hostile during their interrogation. When one of the troopers enters, the guy who is knocked out by Ezekiel insists that Yumiko had to be helped.

In the ensuing fight, Ezekiel completely loses control and is about to beat the guy. But he suddenly leaves. When Princess notices the blood on her hand, she realises that she had been the one who was wailing on the trooper. She takes the gun and tries to leave the rail yard. She meets Ezekiel, along with the two walkers for the companions. After returning to her railcar, Princess apologises and explains that she doesn’t like small and dark places. When she asks about her friends, the troopers open the door and reveal that they were all outside wearing hoods, hinting as if to be executed.

