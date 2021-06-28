'The Walking Dead' Season 11 Cast, Release Date And More; Details Inside

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror series based on the book of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. It currently has 10 seasons that consist of 153 episodes. The Walking Dead season 11 is arriving soon. Know details about the upcoming part.

The Walking Dead season 11 cast

The main characters survived The Walking Dead season 10 and most of them will be seen reprising their roles. It includes Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan. Michael James Shaw, who played Corvus Glaive in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame, and Papa Midnite in Constantine, will be joining the series as the leader of the Commonwealth Army, Mercer, along with Jacob Young as Deaver. Also returning are said to be Callan McAuliffe as Alden, Cooper Andrews as Jerry, Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko, Nadia Hilker as Magna, Cassady McClincy as Lydia, Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes, and Lauren Ridloff as Connie.

The Walking Dead season 11 release date

The Walking Dead season 11 release date is set as August 22, 2021. It will be the final part, concluding the acclaimed series. Developed by Frank Darabont for television, the upcoming season has executive producer Angela Kang as showrunner for her third and last installment.

The Walking Dead episodes for the final season

AMC has confirmed that The Walking Dead season 11 will have 24 episodes, making it the longest season of the series. The Walking Dead episodes for the last part will be released in three batches of eight episodes. Moreover, fans have to wait for a week to get a new episode. The first eight episodes will air from August 22 to October 10, 2021. This hints that the show would be here till at least the end of 2021 or 2022.

The Walking Dead season 11 plot

The eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead will pick up from where the last installment left. It is said to be loosely based on the comic books Volume 30: New World Order, Volume 31: The Rotten Core, and Volume 32: Rest In Peace. The material is adapted from issues #175 to 193. It will focus on the group's encounter with the Commonwealth, a large clan of communities that has advanced gears and around 50 thousand survivors residing in their various settlements.

IMAGE: AMCTHEWALKINGDEAD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.