'The Walking Dead' Teased Daryl's Romantic Interest Previously, Says Melissa McBride

The introduction of Daryl’s lady love Leah (Played by Lynn Collins) on Sunday’s episode of The Walking Dead did not happen out of the blue. According to Melissa McBride, who is popular for the portrayal of Carol in the show, the makers subtly teased Leah during episode six of season 10. During an interaction with AMC’s after-show Talking Dead, host Chris Hardick, asked Melissa, is she was surprised by the introduction of Darly’s love interest.

To which, McBride responded that he has known about it for quite some time now. She added that during the ‘Bonds’ episode, her character had a short line referencing a conversation between Daryl and Carol. She tells him that there aren’t many people who have survived and not many will be left further. Carol opines, "Years pass, Daryl. You can't hide out with her dog forever, Daryl." If one goes back to the episode, they can catch the conversation in the 14th minute of the video.

ALSO READ| 'The Walking Dead' Twitter Handle Urges Homophobic Fans To "unfollow" Them

McBride suggests the conversation was about her finding out Daryl’s interest in her. However, Daryl shuns the conversation away. At that very moment, Leah was introduced to fans, however, due to an error in the subtitle on Amazon Prime many viewers missed the clue. The caption for the episode reads “You can't hide out with your dog forever”, instead of “her dog”. However, if fans must have listened to the audio properly, they already must have gotten the clue.

(Image Source: Still from The Walking Dead Episode 6 Season 10)

ALSO READ| 'The Walking Dead' Makers Release Picture From First Day Of Filming The Final Season

According to the actor, the dialogue even stood out for her and prompted Melissa to question the makers about it. Talking about the same, Melissa said when she asked about ‘her dog’, the makers recited a bit of what would occur in Daryl’s life in future. She had a clue about Darly’s past relationship with someone, however, to what extent it would affect his life ahead was even unknown to her until the episode aired online.

ALSO READ| Where Was 'The Walking Dead' Filmed? Know Shooting Locations Here

About The Walking Dead

This post-apocalyptic horror TV series is based on the book series of the same name. Featuring an ensemble cast, The Walking Dead chronicles the lives of the survivor of a Zombie apocalypse who yet exist among the living as ‘walkers’. With the fall of humanity, the survivors are in constant threat from attacks from the walkers while facing conflicts among the vivid living groups and communities often leading to hostile outcomes.

ALSO READ| 'Fear The Walking Dead' Fame Kalinda Vazquez To Write New 'Star Trek' Feature Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.