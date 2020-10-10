'The West Wing' Trailer Gets A Trump Twist, Courtesy Stephen Colbert And 'The Late Show'

The West Wing is a political drama series that premiered in 1999. The West Wing cast will be reuniting soon to support a cause. The Late Night Show host Stephen Colbert recently shared The West Wing trailer that he reimagined taking place during the Donald Trump administration. The Late Night Show and Stephen also replaced the characters according to the current scenario.

The West Wing faux trailer

The West Wing reunion was announced in September wherein the cast of the show would reunite to support When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organisation co-chaired by Michelle Obama. On the occasion of the reunion taking place, the CBS talk show, A Late Night Show, and its host Stephen Colbert remade the trailer of the classic drama The West Wing. They reimagined how life would have been in the NBC series during the Donald Trump Administration. The faux trailer of The West Wing is focused on how the world is affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

On #LSSC tonight: The West Wing looks completely different. pic.twitter.com/wTCe8xeR7k — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 10, 2020

The West Wing trailer made by Stephen has replaced the original cast of Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford. They have been replaced with administration players like Kayleigh McEnany and Stephen Miller. Kayleigh McEnany is originally the White House Press Secretary and Stephen Miller is the senior adviser to President Donald Trump. In the video, they're shown playing similar roles in the credit scene along with Hope Hicks as a senior adviser. Melania Trump is shown as the first lady and Donald Trump is shown as the Coronavirus-in-Chief which is hilarious. The credits also add that the show is created by willful stupidity to add humour.

The original The West Wing cast along with creator Aaron Sorkin had appeared on the talk show of Stephen Colbert on October 9. The episode was held in advance to the October 15 launch of the show on HBO Max. The reunion will do a theatrical presentation of the Hartsfield Landing episode from Season 3.

All about The West Wing series

The West Wing is helmed by Aaron Sorkin who is also the screenwriter of the show. The show ran between 1999 to 2006. It was set in “The West Wing” of the White House where the Oval Office of the President is located along with all other senior member's offices. The cast will soon be reuniting. See the trailer:

