'The Wheel Of Time' Actor Rosamund Pike Shares Her Process Of Becoming Morraine'; Watch

Epic fantasy series The Wheel Of Time has been garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The series is based on late author Robert Jordan's best-selling novel of the same name and is set in the backdrop of a sprawling magical world. The cast of the series is led by Rosamund Pike, who plays the role of Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, who embarks on finding the Dragon Reborn.

In a new video shared on the official social media handles of the series, Pike took the audience behind-the-scenes and shared her process of becoming Moiraine.

Rosamund Pike takes the audience behind-the-scenes of Wheel Of Time

The Wheel Of Time is currently the most-watched show on Prime Video and has been keeping the audience enthralled with its stellar visuals, story and cast. Lead actor Rosamund Pike spoke about her role and her understanding of the series and said, " I read the script and I was captivated. This as the world we know has been blown apart at the seams and reassembled. And all bets are off, the rules are all different. You know, generally, with the projects that I have been involved in, where there is good energy among the cast and crew, people feel that and puts magic on the screen."

Meanwhile, on receiving such grandiosity for the show, showrunner Rafe Judkins spoke about what makes the adaptation different from the novel. Judkins said, "In the world of The Wheel of Time, one of the most important aspects of it is that men and women use different forms of the One Power -- essentially two halves of the One Source -- and that in the books, the male half of the source has been corrupted. So, for thousands of years now only women have been able to successfully use this form of magic that they call channelling."

Judkins credited the books for exploring both gender and balance in a very complex and nuanced way, and these timely themes are embedded just as deeply in the adaptation. Elaborating on the same, he said "I think The Wheel of Time -- ultimately when it comes to gender -- is a story of balance and how do we find a balance between the two genders and how do we find a balance between male and female, masculine and feminine, and people finding that balance within themselves as well."

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime