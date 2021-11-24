'The Wheel Of Time' Becomes 'most Watched Series Premiere'; Here's A Recap Of Its Episodes

The Wheel Of Time came out with its first three episodes on November 19, with audiences' love for the epic fantasy series making it "the most-watched series premiere" on Amazon Prime this year. The Rosamund Pike-starrer is based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan and follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, who embarks on finding the Dragon Reborn. She journeys alongside four young people, believing that one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon, who holds the power to either save or destroy the world.

The show's first three episodes, namely — 'Leavetaking, Shadow's Waiting' and 'A Place of Safety' — are filled with action, magic and thrilling sequences, with the subsequent episodes set to stream weekly until December 24, 2021. As the 'epic adventure' is just beginning, take a look at the recap of the show's first three episodes.

'The Wheel Of Time' episodes recap

Leavetaking

The pilot episode introduces Moiraine as Aes Sedai, who can channel an overpowering force called One Power. Some Aes Sedai wishes to eliminate the male counterparts of One Power, who became corrupted and one of them called Lews Therin Telamon (Dragon) tore the world apart in a madness spree. Moiraine and her Warder Lan Mandragoran then embark on looking for the Dragon's reincarnation to defeat the evil force 'Dark One'. They meet four possible candidates at Emond's Field. However, the Trollocs (beasts following the Dark One) ambush the place and Nynaeve al'Meara, and a battle between them and Moiraine ensues. The four prospective Dragon reborn (Mat, Egwene, Rand, and Perrin) then join Moiraine and Lan on their journey back to the White Tower.

Shadow's Waiting

The episode opens with the white cloaks burning an Aes Sedai on the stake. Meanwhile, Mat, Egwene, Rand, and Perrin flee alongside Moiraine and Lan from pursuing Trollocs. Other instances in the episode showcase how Moiraine prevents the beats from following them, the growing mistrust between her and the youngsters from Two Rivers cause distress in the travelling party. The Trollocs finally catch up with them, and they enter Shadar Logoth in order to escape. While being there, the group is disoriented by another evil force. Finally, Nynaeve al'Meara is found to be alive and confronts the villagers about Lan.

A Place of Safety

Moiraine and the four youngsters — Mat, Egwene, Rand, and Perrin — are separated as they try to escape Shadar Logoth. Although everyone survives, the travelling party breaks into three — Egwene and Perrin, Mat and Rand and Moiraine and Lan. Amid the chaos, Lan is called out by Nynaeve, who demands to know the villagers' whereabouts. The episode further shows all the characters facing their share of unexpected adventures, while Nynaeve attempts to heal the Aes Sedai. As Moraine and the party resume travelling towards East (the White Tower), they meet Red sisters, who claim to have captured Logain Ablar, the self-proclaimed Dragon Reborn.

