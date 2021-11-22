'The Wheel Of Time': Here's All You Need To Know About Trollocs

The first three episodes of the epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time were released on November 19, with mixed reviews. The show based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan, follows Moiraine Sedai, a sister of the Aes Sedai. She sets out on a journey to find the Dragon Reborn, a powerful male or female champion who is destined to save humanity but also has the power to destroy it. Dragon Reborn is the only one that can kill the Dark One, the forces of the Dark One is without a doubt the greatest threat to Wheel of Time’s main characters.

The Dark One has several minions stopping Moiraine from searching the Dragon Reborn, In the first episode of the show, Rosamund Pike's Moiraine was seen fighting an entire group of Trollocs, monsters that are Dark One's minions. Read on to find out more about Trollocs.

What are Trollocs in The Wheel Of Time

In the first episode of Wheel Of Time, Moiraine was seen fighting Trollocs as they attacked a village. Trollocs are the minions of the Dark One, the main antagonist in the show. They comprise the bulk of the Dark One's armies and are a horrifying crossing of human and animal stock with physical characteristics of both. A Trolloc has a boar-like snout or head with horns and oversized rough hands with thick nails.

The Dark One's forces searched for a method to make a soldier more powerful than normal humans. The quest for this "super-soldier" was undertaken by the Forsaken Aginor. He then combined human genetic material with that of several animal species, animals like boars, bears, and eagles were selected due to their high levels of aggression, leading to some of the common animal features seen in Trollocs.

during the night of Bel tine a group of Trollocs attacked pic.twitter.com/Oca3UsP7lz — Gridesé Wheel of time spoilers (@supergride) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, as the first episodes of the series premiered, netizens and critics left their reviews of the epic fantasy. Some netizens claimed that the show was different from the books, while fans of the novel series said that these changes were necessary in order to transfer the story from one medium to another. The remaining five episodes of the show are set to air on a weekly basis until December 24, 2021. In May 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, ahead of the series premiere.

Image:@wheeloftime