'The Wheel Of Time' S1 Episode 6 Release Date And Time: When Will The New Episode Release?

Amazon Prime's epic fantasy series 'The Wheel Of Time' 6th episode will be out soon. Read on to find the release date and time of 'The Wheel of Time Episode' 6.

The Wheel Of Time

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime


Amazon Prime Video's epic fantasy series The Wheel Of Time based on late author Robert Jordan's novel series has kept the audience hooked ever since its premiere last month. The series is set in a sprawling magical world and follows Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, who embarks on finding the Dragon Reborn, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it. 

The Wheel of Time Episode 6 will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video, read on to find out the release date and time of episode six. 

The Wheel of Time Episode 6 release date and time

The Wheel of Time Episode 6 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 10. The show arrives online at 12 Am GST that means Indian viewers can watch the episode from 5:30 onwards. The Wheel of Time Episode 6 is titled The Flame of Tar Valon and the trailer of episode six hit the audience with the grim reality that "the Dragon will either defeat the Dark One or join him." Watch the trailer below-

The Wheel Of Time is currently the most-watched show on Prime Video and has been keeping the audience enthralled with its stellar visuals, story and cast. The cast of the series is led by Academy Award winner Rosamund Pike and also features Joshua Stradowski, Álvaro Morte, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The first season will consist of eight episodes, with the first three episodes being released on Friday. The remaining five are set to air on a weekly basis until December 24, 2021. In May 2021, the series was renewed for a second season, ahead of the series premiere. The official synopsis of the series reads-

"Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity."

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime

