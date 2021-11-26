'The Wheel Of Time': Who Are The Whitecloaks? Watch As Perrin Explains

The fourth episode of the epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time was released on Friday, November 26. As the show moves forward, new factions of the magical world are being introduced to the audiences, one of them being the Whitecloaks. The Whitecloaks are part of a quasi-religious organisation called the Children of the Light, who hate and hunt the Aes Sedai, an all-female magical order.

Marcus Rutherford, who plays the role of Perrin Aybara, shared a video, explaining who the Whitecloaks are. Take a look at the video here.

Who are the Whitecloaks?

The official Instagram handle of The Wheel Of Time shared an explanatory video in which Marcus Rutherford, who plays the role of Perrin Aybara explained who are the Whitecloaks. Rutherford could be heard saying, "White cloak is a member of an organization called Children Of The Light, they are dedicated to finding and eliminating Dark Friends by any means necessary."

Whitecloaks or the Children of the Light are one of the many factions in The Wheel of Time series. A militaristic organisation that tries to find Darkfriends, allies to the Dark One in the World of the Wheel and destroy them, rooting out evil and corruption wherever it may be found.

They typically refer to themselves as 'the Children'. They are commonly referred to by others as 'Whitecloaks' due to their snowy white cloaks worn over their armour which is the most distinguishable feature of their uniform and the aspect that makes them easy to identify and instantly recognizable. This is not a name favoured by the Children themselves and is likely to offend them if used in their presence.

Meanwhile, the epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time is based on the books by the late author Robert Jordan (and completed by Brandon Sanderson). The fantasy series will cover a whopping 14 (+1) novels that debuted in 1990. The cast of the series is led by Academy Award winner Rosamund Pike who plays the role of Moiraine, a member of the Aes Sedai, a powerful organisation of women who can use magic. She takes a group of four young people on a journey around the world, believing one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to either save the world or destroy it.

The show also features Joshua Stradowski, Álvaro Morte, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney. The first season consists of eight episodes, with the first three episodes released on Friday, November 19 and the remaining five set to air on a weekly basis until December 24, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@thewheeloftime/@yenidendogan_ejder_