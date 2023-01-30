‘The White Tiger’ Producer To Create Gajapati Kulapati's Animated Series

Producer Mukul Deora's company Lava Media has acquired the rights to the bestselling children's book series "Gajapati Kulapati" and is building animated TV shows, toys, games, and apps based on the beloved elephant.

The book series, penned by Ashok Rajagopalan, is a bestseller in nine languages -- English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The story centres on a funny, kind-hearted elephant, Gajapati Kulapati. The producer said he is thrilled to collaborate with Rajagopalan on "Gajapati Kulapati" series.

“‘The White Tiger” reinforced our belief that a compelling story can resonate around the world. Ashok's books have captivated children everywhere, and we are thrilled and honoured to bring Gajapati to life on the screen. We are also building a safe digital playground for children to play and learn in,” Deora said in a statement.

Sam Barlow, who has worked on iconic animated series “Bob the Builder” and “Thomas & Friends”, is attached as a writer on the project.

Rajagopalan said he is confident "Gajapati Kulapati" will be a visual treat for the young ones.

“Given Mukul's vision for his adaptation of 'The White Tiger', I’m confident Gajapati Kulapati will be a visual treat for the young ones. Really excited for the journey ahead,” the author said.

