Last Updated:

The Wife 2021 Review - Gurmeet's Horror Film Is Keeping Fans Guessing Till The End

The Wife is a newly-released horror film on the streaming platform Zee 5 and stars Gurmeet Chaudhary along with Sayani Datta. Read the film's review here.

Written By
Greeshma Nayak
the wife 2021 review

The Wife is a newly released horror film on Zee 5. The plot of the 2021 movie focuses on a couple, who go through chilling and horrific experiences as they move into a new apartment. Directed by Sarmad Khan, the film started streaming today, on March 19, exclusively on the OTT platform Zee 5. The Wife cast has actors Gurmeet Chaudhary, Sayani Datta, and Mritunjoy Dev Nath in pivotal roles.

READ | 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' review: Audience are showering praise and love on episode 1

The Wife 2021 review 

The suspense thriller-horror film starring Gurmeet Chaudhary in the lead follows a married couple and shows how their lives change when they are haunted by a spirit in their new apartment. The film creates an eerie atmosphere right from the first scene itself where a woman can be seen killing an unknown person by choking her. This scene gets the mystery going from the initial moments of the movie and later, as the narrative progresses, each character experiences horrific incidents in the haunted apartment.

READ | 'Mumbai Saga' review: John and Emraan's face-off was 'power-packed', says Taran Adarsh

While several movies in the horror genre get predictable after a while, this one keeps the audiences guessing about the happenings in the film. After consulting a professor about the eerie mysteries in the house, it is revealed that it's not the apartment that is haunted but the lead character Varun, played by Gurmeet Chaudhary. A while into the movie, we see how Varun's past has affected him and the dots are connected to the very first scene as well. The fresh on-screen pair, stunning visuals, and ominous background score work in the favor of the narrative, as well as the colour palette, give it a more natural feel. Rather than relying on jump scares, the film's dependence on the combination of voodoo and occult practices makes it more sinister. 

READ | Sashi movie review: Netizens give positive response to superstar Aadi's new movie

The Wife review by netizens 

Fans and followers of actor Gurmeet Chaudhary have been praising his performance in the newly-released horror film. Gurmeet will be seen returning to the genre after his 2015 film Khamoshiyan, which has created even more excitement amongst his fans. While some of the netizens stated that his portrayal of Varun in The Wife was commendable, others praised the chilling and scary climax of the film and called it an unmissable watch.

READ | Deadly Illusions review: Kristin Davis shines in this steamy thriller with a few loopholes

Image Credits: Zee 5 Official Youtube Channel 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT