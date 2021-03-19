The Wife 2021 Review - Gurmeet's Horror Film Is Keeping Fans Guessing Till The End

The Wife is a newly released horror film on Zee 5. The plot of the 2021 movie focuses on a couple, who go through chilling and horrific experiences as they move into a new apartment. Directed by Sarmad Khan, the film started streaming today, on March 19, exclusively on the OTT platform Zee 5. The Wife cast has actors Gurmeet Chaudhary, Sayani Datta, and Mritunjoy Dev Nath in pivotal roles.

The Wife 2021 review

The suspense thriller-horror film starring Gurmeet Chaudhary in the lead follows a married couple and shows how their lives change when they are haunted by a spirit in their new apartment. The film creates an eerie atmosphere right from the first scene itself where a woman can be seen killing an unknown person by choking her. This scene gets the mystery going from the initial moments of the movie and later, as the narrative progresses, each character experiences horrific incidents in the haunted apartment.

While several movies in the horror genre get predictable after a while, this one keeps the audiences guessing about the happenings in the film. After consulting a professor about the eerie mysteries in the house, it is revealed that it's not the apartment that is haunted but the lead character Varun, played by Gurmeet Chaudhary. A while into the movie, we see how Varun's past has affected him and the dots are connected to the very first scene as well. The fresh on-screen pair, stunning visuals, and ominous background score work in the favor of the narrative, as well as the colour palette, give it a more natural feel. Rather than relying on jump scares, the film's dependence on the combination of voodoo and occult practices makes it more sinister.

The Wife review by netizens

Fans and followers of actor Gurmeet Chaudhary have been praising his performance in the newly-released horror film. Gurmeet will be seen returning to the genre after his 2015 film Khamoshiyan, which has created even more excitement amongst his fans. While some of the netizens stated that his portrayal of Varun in The Wife was commendable, others praised the chilling and scary climax of the film and called it an unmissable watch.

