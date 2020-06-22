The Witch Subversion Ending: Find Out What Happens To The Lead Character At The End

The Witch Part 1. The Subversion is a Korean mystery thriller film, which released in 2018. Since its release, Korean action film has garnered a lot of attention and fans throughout the world. Read this article to find out, “What happens at The Witch Subversion ending?”

The Witch Subversion ending

Several viewers were left with a question mark when The Witch part 1 ended. The makers used the tactic of keeping The Witch Subversion's ending, open-ended. The most prominent questions lingering in the viewer's mind at the end of this mystery movie are, who is the new girl and why does she threaten to attack the lead character Ja-yoon? First of all, the makers of The Witch part 1 left the climax of the movie open-ended to keep the audiences interested in part 2. The Witch Part 1 is left on a ton of mystery, hence the explanation of the ending will be based on theories and unconfirmed facts.

The Witch Subversion ending explained

Towards The Witch part 1’s ending, we see that Ja-yoon does not trust Dr Baek’s sister. Although she appears harmless and friendly on the surface, Ja-yoon believes that Dr Baek’s sister ultimately just wants to control her with the help of injections. She recognises that this was Dr Baek’s plan as well, to control her by giving her one injection every month.

Ja-yoon is tired of being the butt of all experiments and desires for a permanent solution. She wants to be set free. However, a permanent solution will be having a bone marrow transplant from Ja-yoon’s birth mother. A fan theory that was put forth, also suggests that Dr Baek’s sister could possibly be Ja-moon's birth mother, which is why she is trying to keep Ja-yoon around her. However, until the second part of the movie comes out, there is no way of knowing if this is mere conjecture or reality.

The girl who was threatening Ja-yoon turns out to be another girl whom the government had experimented on. The scar that the new girl is carrying on her face suggests that Ja-yoon must have fought with her in the past. This indicates the fact that Ja-yoon has many other enemies to face.

What was Ja-yoon’s plan in The Witch part 1 ending?

One of the most shocking revelations that the movie makes, is that Ja-yoon had never lost her memory. It was all a part of her plan. She had purposefully searched for the couple who would take her in and keep her safe, and appeared right in front of their house. She displayed her power on the reality show so that Dr Baek would find her. Dr Baek had been behind her life since she was a child. However, Ja-yoon wanted Dr Baek to use the chemical on her which would let her use 100% of her brain’s powers. This would help her to become even more powerful. She wanted to use the chemical to survive in a world, where she had a lot of enemies.

The Witch Subversion on Netflix

Unfortunately for the Korean film fans in India, The Witch Subversion is not available in Netflix India. The film so far isn’t available on Netflix USA as well. The film so far is only available in select countries across the world. But viewers who have a subscription for Amazon prime can view this film. Amazon Prime also provides a 30 day free trial to new subscribers.

The Witch Subversion review

Fans of The Witch part 1 are swooning over their favourite characters from the film on Twitter. Moreover, the film has an 87 per cent Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. While on IMDb it has a rating of 7.1 out of 10.

Y’all Netflix is really trying to make me stay in my room forever and just binge watch... they finally put the movie The Witch: Part 1 The Subversion and i just love🤍 pic.twitter.com/kEY2MYZGfR — Asha-Monet🖤#koy (@ashamonet97) June 14, 2020

Do Netflix finally decided to drop The Witch Subversion Part 1 and all I can say is that this movie is BOMB. 20/10, perfect.



Kim Dami and Choi Woo-shik did an amazing job. I HIGHLY recommend this movie. I really really hope and pray that we get a part 2. pic.twitter.com/UjIS2aAKjP — STOP THE HATE TOWARDS IDOLS AND PEOPLE. BE HUMAN (@kpopunnie18) June 14, 2020

