'The Witcher 2' Teaser Focuses On Freya Allan As Ciri And Her Storyline

The Witcher series received praise from the viewers on Netflix. It was renewed for a second outing with production taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the filming has wrapped up, the makers have dropped the first look of the upcoming new season.

The Witcher 2 teaser out

Netflix has shared the first The Witcher season 2 sneak peek during its Geeked Week. The cryptic video has fast-moving shots and focuses on Cirilla "Ciri," played by Freya Allan. It starts with Ciri trying to understand her destiny. She is carrying a piece of clothing from Cintra with her. The princess will visit new places like Kaer Morhen, and others. She picks up a sword near Elven runes and is seen training. A look at a historical artefact is also given. The video further teases a mysterious character who is wearing an armoured uniform. Henry Cavill in The Witcher 2 teaser doesn't appear, however, his character named Geralt is being called out. The video highlights Ciri's storyline in the upcoming series. Take a look at it below.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The Witcher 2 series cast has Henry Cavill returning as Geralt of Rivia, with Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. He is convinced that Yennefer has died at the Battle of Sodden. Geralt seeks to bring Princess Ciri to the safest place he knows, his childhood home Kaer Morhen. The two could also discover new locations. The hunter will also meet some of his old relatives.

The Witcher 2 series cast also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Paul Bullion as Lambert. The most recently added members are Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience. All of them will portray fresh characters in the Netflix show.

The Witcher 2 release date is yet to be announced. It is expected to arrive in the next few months. The fantasy drama series is created by Lauren Hissrich based on the popular book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski.

IMAGE: WITCHER NETFLIX INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.