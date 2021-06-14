'The Witcher 2' Teaser Focusses On Freya Allan's Ciri; Excited Fans Can't Wait For More

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series created by Lauren Hissrich based on the popular book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. Following a successful first season, the makers renewed the show for a second outing with production taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the filming has wrapped up, the makers have dropped the first look of the upcoming part and the fans are super excited about it.

The Witcher 2 teaser excites fans

Netflix has shared The Witcher 2 teaser giving a sneak peek into the series. It focuses on Cirilla "Ciri", the princess of Cintra played by Freya Allan. It is speculated that she will discover her true potential and destiny in this new season. Henry Cavill in The Witcher 2 first look doesn't make an appearance. But he is expected to go on a new journey with Ciri. Take a look at the teaser and a few reactions to it.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

First teaser trailer for #TheWitcherNetflix S2.



As expected, it focusses on Ciri. And it looks amazing!#TheWitcher https://t.co/jhBXb1STeC — In Deep Geek (@InDeepGeek) June 11, 2021

All 12 seconds of #TheWitcher S2 teaser shown tonight is the most lush and well crafted 12 seconds I’ve seen in ages for an existing cult hit series. The detail.. I think I’ve dissected enough moments now

Bon voyage Ciri on your journey #NetflixGeeked — Tom Hully 🟨🟥 (@GuitarShredUK) June 11, 2021

Wow, this is an awesome teaser trailer, and it makes me even more excited for #TheWitcher season two than I already was. #GeekedWeek — MatthewTwihard (@MatthewTwihard) June 11, 2021

People complaining about this teaser of #TheWitcher season 2 not having any shots of #Geralt are extremely overreacting. While I do find the decision odd considering the character's popularity, if you've read the books (I have), you know the story is just as much Ciri's.#Netflix https://t.co/fTNwEwWLPx — Sardonic Sage (@SardonicSage) June 12, 2021

Please more — Michael (@__Michael__16) June 11, 2021

The Witcher 2 series cast has Henry Cavill returning as Geralt of Rivia, with Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. He is convinced that Yennefer has died at the Battle of Sodden. Geralt seeks to bring Princess Ciri to the safest place he knows, his childhood home Kaer Morhen.

The Witcher 2 series cast also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Paul Bullion as Lambert. The most recently added members are Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience. The Witcher 2's release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: WITCHER NETFLIX INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.