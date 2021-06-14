Last Updated:

'The Witcher 2' Teaser Focusses On Freya Allan's Ciri; Excited Fans Can't Wait For More

'The Witcher 2' teaser has been released by Netflix and it is headlined by Ciri. The video made fans eager for the series starring Henry Cavill. Read on.

Written By
Shakir Khan
The Witcher 2 teaser

IMAGE: WITCHER NETFLIX INSTAGRAM


The Witcher is a fantasy drama series created by Lauren Hissrich based on the popular book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. Following a successful first season, the makers renewed the show for a second outing with production taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the filming has wrapped up, the makers have dropped the first look of the upcoming part and the fans are super excited about it. 

 

The Witcher 2 teaser excites fans

Netflix has shared The Witcher 2 teaser giving a sneak peek into the series. It focuses on  Cirilla "Ciri", the princess of Cintra played by Freya Allan. It is speculated that she will discover her true potential and destiny in this new season. Henry Cavill in The Witcher 2 first look doesn't make an appearance. But he is expected to go on a new journey with Ciri. Take a look at the teaser and a few reactions to it. 

The Witcher 2 series cast has Henry Cavill returning as Geralt of Rivia, with Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. He is convinced that Yennefer has died at the Battle of Sodden. Geralt seeks to bring Princess Ciri to the safest place he knows, his childhood home Kaer Morhen. 

The Witcher 2 series cast also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Paul Bullion as Lambert. The most recently added members are  Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience.  The Witcher 2's release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: WITCHER NETFLIX INSTAGRAM

First Published:
