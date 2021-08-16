'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Starring Henry Cavill Adds 10 More Members To Its Cast

Netflix’s live-action prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin to the Henry Cavill fantasy show The Witcher, has expanded with over 10 new cast members on board. The stunning ensemble, according to a report by Deadline, includes Mirren Mack as Merwyn, Lenny Henry as Balor, Jacob Collins as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death, Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as play Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brían, Zach Wyatt as play Syndril Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut. The six-episode limited series will also see Sarah O'Gorman (of Cursed, The Last Kingdom fame) and Vicky Jewson (of Close, Born of War fame) direct three episodes each.

The Witcher: Blood Origin adds 10 cast members

The prequel series will take back the audience in an elven world, 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher and narrate the story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype witcher. It will also delve into the events leading to the Conjunction of the Spheres as the world of men, monsters and elves merged and became one. The newly announced cast will join the likes of Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh.

Apart from the cast and directors, the show will have Declan de Barra act as executive producer and showrunner along with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer. Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, on whose books the two series are based, is the creative consultant on the series. Platige Films' Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko, Hivemind's Jason Brown and Sean Daniel will also be on board as the executive producers.

The principal photography of the Netflix series is set to begin in August. Season 2 of the Henry Cavill mainline Witcher series, which faced multiple delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, will debut on Netflix on December 17.

More about The Witcher TV series

The Witcher is a Polish-American fantasy drama series based on a book of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, it is set on a fictional, medieval-inspired landmass known as "the Continent". The series traces the journey of the legend of Geralt of Rivia and Princess Ciri, who are linked to each other by destiny. The first season, which was released on Netflix in 2019, consisted of eight episodes, is based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories preceding the main Witcher saga. The recurring characters include Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra.

(Image- INSTAGRAM/ BLOODORIGINTV)

