'The Witcher' Season 2 Features Younger Versions Of Geralt And Vesemir: Reports

The shooting of The Witcher season 2 was concluded recently. While the production of the second season faced a lot of delays due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and lead actor Henry Cavill sustaining injuries onset, the series was able to complete all the work. Even though The Witcher season 2 has completed filming, not much is known about the upcoming season. There have been reports that the second season will have plenty of flashback scenes and will feature Geralt of Rivia's younger years. The report also states that the show has cast a young Geralt and Vesemir to be included in the upcoming season.

'The Witcher Season 2' has Reportedly cast young Geralt And Vesemir

Going the reports of Redanian Intelligence, makers of The Witcher 2 have cast Alexander Squires and James Baxter to play the role of young Geralt and Vesemir respectively. The older versions of Geralt and Vesemir are played by Henry Cavill and Kim Bodnia. While in season 1, Tristan Ruggeri played the role of a younger Geralt, this season requires Geralt to be slightly older thus the cast change.

The Witcher Season 2's plot

Season 1 of the series ran for 8 episodes and was loved by the viewers. The announcement of the renewal of the show was made faster than any other show's announcement by Netflix. The Witcher season 2's plot will dive deeper into the back story of the Geralt of Rivia and his equation and relationship with his mentor Vesemir who is the oldest and the most experienced Witcher. Vesemir will help Geral when he brings Ciri to him in Kaer Mohen.

While Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennifer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier will be returning to the second season. The Witcher Season 2's cast will also include Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca among others. While the release date of The Witcher Season 2 has not been announced yet, it is expected to release in late this year or in early 2022. All the episodes of The Witcher season 1 are available on Netflix.

(Promo Image Courtesy: The Witcher Instagram)