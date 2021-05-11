'The Witcher Season 2' May Release Soon! Showrunner Gives Latest Post-production Update

The release of the Henry Cavill-starrer The Witcher Season 2 is one of the most anticipated events for the fans and followers of the show as well as the actor. But now, a set of revelations on the part of the Netflix Original's showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, indicates that The Witcher Season 2's release date may not be too far away. As per Hissrich's most recent tweet, the showrunner is back in London and into the "small dark rooms" where it all happens. By the same, she means the editing suite where the final cut of The Witcher Season 2 is being prepared. She had also expressed her excitement regarding the same.

Lauren S. Hissrich on the status of The Witcher Season 2:

Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens. That's right, we're deep into post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I'm so f*****g excited. ❤️⚔️🐺 — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) May 10, 2021

The above tweet saw several members of the Twitterati express their mutual excitement regarding the imminent arrival of the series on the streaming platform, as one has come to expect of them. While some Netizens can also be seen expressing their love for the literary series, a section of the same have their hopes pinned on the release of a teaser/trailer anytime soon. Those tweets can be found below.

Netizens react to Hissrich's Tweet about The Witcher Season 2:

In that case, I think we can expect some kind of a teaser/trailer soon... right? 🤔 — Jagoda Z. (@JagodaDot) May 10, 2021

Cannot wait to watch it, I bought this on Friday and I’m going to work my way through them all! ~ Emma x pic.twitter.com/afNwi84xc6 — Ruby Thompson Actor (@Ruby_Actor) May 10, 2021

I cant wait to see what you guys have in store for us, so excited 🤩 — White Wolf ✵‿.•*´¯*✵ (@WhiteWolf_14) May 10, 2021

It is a known fact that The Witcher Season 2's cast members had to face multiple hurdles during the production process of the same. The reasons were reportedly two-fold, one of those being the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the second one being an on-set injury sustained by Cavill himself, pushing the production process by several weeks. Before even the first season of the show had gone into production, Henry Cavill's photos as his character, Geralt of Rivera had created quite a stir amongst the fans of the actor. The unprecedented success of the first season eventually amplified the excitement for The Witcher Season 2. More details regarding the upcoming episode, such as information pertaining to The Witcher Season 2 plot, crew, and music composer will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

