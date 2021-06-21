The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Out; Fans 'can't Wait' For Ciri-Geralt-Yennefer Reunion

On June 18, 2021, The Witcher Season 2 teaser released on Twitter. The 12-second video clip gives a sneak-peek into several scenes that go rapidly. It features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Witcher medallions, and weapons, snow, skeletons, and others. The upcoming season is expected to arrive by the end of this year. Take a look at fan reactions to the new teaser of the Polish fantasy drama.

Fans react to The Witcher Season 2 teaser

What does destiny have in store for Geralt of Rivia in Season 2? Here's a clue. pic.twitter.com/u1uXAnzUfG — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 18, 2021

As soon as the new teaser was out on the internet, many fans and followers reposted the teaser and several of them expressed their excitement for its release. A fan wrote that the book says, "bond that grows between people, the love, kindness, sacrifice, is stronger than destiny, destiny is not enough to connect people". He added that he is waiting to see what the new season is about to tell. Another one said that "she needs answers for a lot of things including the whole destiny thing".

Ok I need a frame by frame analysis, this is too fast. 😁 — OoohThings! (@CuriosityRocks) June 18, 2021

I need answers for a lot of things including the whole destiny thing #TheWitcher #HenryCavill pic.twitter.com/YDjArMlLHx — Anja S. Jørgensen (@AnjaSJrgensen) June 18, 2021

Bond that grows between people, the love, kindness, sacrifice, is stronger than destiny, destiny isn't enough to connect people. That what books say. We'll see what this series will tell us about that. — P ATROL (@P_ATROL) June 18, 2021

i called it out that we gonna get another teaser... where is Yennefer of Vengerberg teaser ...

Omg stop this misery and give us new season...i beg you 😭😭😭 — Victoria 🦆🦆 (@ILiKe_ApPLEs) June 18, 2021

im excited cant wait for a ciri geralt yennefer reunion pic.twitter.com/2v0EILucki — téa (@freyasolo) June 18, 2021

i waiting for this season pic.twitter.com/PMQEcNeG99 — Léo Of Rivia 🐺⚔️ | Usem Máscara (@BruxoGeralt) June 18, 2021

In the new teaser video, the journey of Ciri is continued in the new season. She transforms into a confident woman from a scared child. The Witcher Season 2 teaser does not give many details but gives glimpses of more complex characters, especially Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher Season 2 features Freya Allan as Ciri, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and the titular Witcher. The first season ended with Ciri uniting with Geralt, who were linked by destiny. The Witcher Season 2 cast also includes some new faces such as Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir.

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissricch, The Witcher is based on a Polish fantasy by Andrzej Sapkowski that has also inspired an RPG video game series. The title comes from an order of sorcerer-warriors named the Witchers, monster killers since childhood, who earn money by killing. The inaugural season received quite positive reviews by the critics as well as the viewers. The Witcher Season 2 release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: THE WITCHER'S INSTAGRAM

