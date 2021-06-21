Last Updated:

The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Out; Fans 'can't Wait' For Ciri-Geralt-Yennefer Reunion

On June 18, 2021, The Witcher Season 2 teaser released on Twitter. Fans could not keep calm as they took to the comments section to express their excitement.

The Witcher Season 2 teaser

On June 18, 2021, The Witcher Season 2 teaser released on Twitter. The 12-second video clip gives a sneak-peek into several scenes that go rapidly. It features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Witcher medallions, and weapons, snow, skeletons, and others. The upcoming season is expected to arrive by the end of this year. Take a look at fan reactions to the new teaser of the Polish fantasy drama.

Fans react to The Witcher Season 2 teaser

As soon as the new teaser was out on the internet, many fans and followers reposted the teaser and several of them expressed their excitement for its release. A fan wrote that the book says, "bond that grows between people, the love, kindness, sacrifice, is stronger than destiny, destiny is not enough to connect people". He added that he is waiting to see what the new season is about to tell. Another one said that "she needs answers for a lot of things including the whole destiny thing". 

In the new teaser video, the journey of Ciri is continued in the new season. She transforms into a confident woman from a scared child. The Witcher Season 2 teaser does not give many details but gives glimpses of more complex characters, especially Geralt of Rivia. The Witcher Season 2 features Freya Allan as Ciri, Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, and the titular Witcher. The first season ended with Ciri uniting with Geralt, who were linked by destiny. The Witcher Season 2 cast also includes some new faces such as Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir. 

Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissricch, The Witcher is based on a Polish fantasy by Andrzej Sapkowski that has also inspired an RPG video game series. The title comes from an order of sorcerer-warriors named the Witchers, monster killers since childhood, who earn money by killing. The inaugural season received quite positive reviews by the critics as well as the viewers. The Witcher Season 2 release date is yet to be announced. 

