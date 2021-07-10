‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer And Release Date Revealed

The wait is finally over for the fans of the popular fantasy series The Witcher. The makers have finally released the teaser trailer of season 2 after much anticipation. Along with the teaser trailer, the release date of the show was also revealed. The Henry Cavill-led cast along with, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra are set to reprise their role in the series along with an addition of new cast members.

The Witcher season 2 teaser trailer

Netflix's popular show The Witcher is back with the trailer of season 2. It starts off with Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) with Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) embarking on a journey to the Witcher castle Kaer Morhen. The trailer also teases the return of sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. Netflix announced the fantasy series will return on December 17, 2021. The reveal was made on Friday during WitcherCon, an online streaming event dedicated to all things Witcher-verse, along with releasing the following teaser trailer.

The Witcher season one premiered in 2019 and was based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s best selling novels of the same name. The show has had a rocky road returning to the air. As per Hollywood Reporter, The second season began its production in early 2020, then was halted in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and when a newcomer to the show Kristofer Hivju tested positive for Covid-19. The series resumed filming in August and then was halted again due to the rising cases of COVID in November. In December, star Henry Cavill suffered an on-set injury though it did not hinder the process of filming. The second season production finally wrapped in April, more than a year after it began, and the season will consist of eight episodes similar to season one of the show.

Netflix has also announced a prequel of The Witcher titled The Witcher: Blood Origin that will be set in an elven world 1,200 years before the current timeline of the show. The prequel will tell a story lost to time, including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

IMAGE: THE WITCHER INSTAGRAM

