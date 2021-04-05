'The Witcher' Season 2 Wraps Filming; Makers Share BTS Video Of Shooting Amid Pandemic

The Witcher has become a popular show on Netflix just after its first season. It has already been renewed for a second season with Henry Cavill returning as Geralt of Rivia. The upcoming part was under production for quite a long time as it faced issues due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. However, the filming of the series has recently been completed. Now, the makers have shared a new video from its shooting and are promising a great season.

The Witcher’s season 2 BTS video as it wraps production

Netflix shared a new video from The Witcher’s season 2 sets as it wrapped up production. It starts with Henry Cavill thanking the cast and crew member. Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, detailed what was behind the shooting of the fantasy action series. She said that they began filming a year ago and have shot for 158 days with at least one unit, and sometimes two and three. The creator mentioned that everyone wore face shields, face masks, goggles and were slathered in hand sanitizer.

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich mentioned that they shot The Witcher’s season 2 in 15 locations with 89 cast members and more than 1200 different crew members. She claimed that none of them has ever experienced a television series like this ever before. The showrunner expressed that they cannot wait to bring the story of Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, Jaskier, and others to the fans.

Hissrich asserted that there are plenty of new characters and storylines in The Witcher's season 2, including monsters. She noted that they are proud of their accomplishments in the series. The Witcher season 2's release date is not revealed yet. Check out the behind-the-scenes video below.

The Witcher's season 2 cast has Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra reprising their roles as Cirilla “Ciri”, and Yennefer of Vengerberg respectively. It also includes Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, and Paul Bullion as Lambert. Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijsktra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher, and Chris Fulton as Rience have also joined the team.

Promo Image Source: Netflix YouTube