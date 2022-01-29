The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ending explained:

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is one of the latest series to hit Netflix this week. Unlike some of the series where episodes are launched weekly, here one could even binge-watch the entire season of this psychological thriller series in eight episodes. The plot of the series revolves around a woman, battling numerous physical and mental health issues, as she doubts whether she witnessed a murder or not.

For those who watched the series immediately upon release on Friday, there could be unexplained questions on what happened exactly. Here are all answers on whether the murder happened for real, who was the killer if any, and if the 'woman in the house's doubts were cleared or not, (spoilers ahead).

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window plot

The plot of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is about Anna, played by Kristen Bell, who is under medication as she recovers from the death of her daughter and is split from her husband Douglas, played by Michale Ealy. She suffers from ombrophobia, fear of rain, and also experiences hallucinations as she consumes her pills with red wine.

On one such night, she gets convinced that she witnessed a murder in the neighbourhood home. Her neighbours are Neil, played by Tom Riley, a widower, and his nine-year-old daughter Emma, played by Samsara Yett. The murder indeed happened, it later emerges, and Anna did not hallucinate it. The person murdered was Lisa, played by Shelley Hennig, who was Neil's girlfriend. In reality, she was a con woman, who intended to cheat him for cash, along with her partner Rex, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar, who is a stripper.

Rex gets arrested when Lisa's body is found. However, he gets released when it emerges that he was working on the night of the murder, and also because of the presence of a pallette knife near Lisa's body. Since Anna had a similar knife, the investigators arrest Anna for Lisa's murder. She then is released on bail, thanks to her friend Sloane, played by Mary Holland. Anna then strives to get to the bottom of Lisa's murder.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ending explained:

One day Anna realises that her handyman Buell, played by Cameron Britton, who always attempted to fix Anna's mailbox though it remained broken, has been living in her loft. Later, she sees him walking towards Neil's home with some hammer-like object in his hand. Anna reaches Neil's home only to find both Neil and Buelle were stabbed to death. She realises that the killer is Emma.

It is then revealed that Emma had killed many others. She had got her mother drowned because she was unhappy over her being pregnant again. She had killed her teacher for calling her crazy. And her reason to kill Lisa was only that she refused Emma's offer of cookies. Neil's profession as a ventriloquist was enough for Emma to kill him.

And Emma wished to give the same fate to Anna as she now knew who was behind all the murders. The duo gets into a fight and Emma is about to knock Anna off when the latter finds a piece of glass from the casserole plate Emma had hit her with and then stabs Anna with it.

Buelle is the only one alive after the incident. Anna forgives him after realising that her husband Douglas, who was a psychiatrist, had asked Buell to be around Anna after their split.

The scene then moves towards Sloane's art gallery exhibition where Anna and Douglas, who are accompanied by a woman, are present. After assuming the woman was his girlfriend, Anna realises she was just her colleague. The spouses then talk and kiss each other.

Fast forward, the scene shifts to that of an airport where she has her with her, a newborn, with Douglas. On the flight, she starts interacting with a woman and sleeps off. As she wakes up, she heads to the bathroom, where she finds the body of the co-passengers she just spoke to. She tried to inform a flight attendant, but the body was nowhere to be seen.

She returns to her seat and wondered if she was hallucinating again. She then finds the woman's compact case, confirming her fears that the woman had indeed vanished.

The ending indicated that after battling with her mental state on whether Lisa's murder was true or not, she was going to face the same stress over another alleged murder.