'The Woman In The Window' Review: Amy Adams Starrer Receives Mixed Response From Audience

The Woman in the Window is one of the recently released movies starring Amy Adams. Read The Woman in the Window review by the netizens.

The Woman in the Window's release

The Woman in the Window is a 2021 popular American psychological thriller movie released on Netflix. Directed by Joe Right, the movie revolves around the life of an Agoraphobic woman who spies on her neighbours with a threat in her mind about criminal activity. As the movie was released recently, it received mixed reviews from the audience with some of them praising the actors and criticising the direction of the film.

The Woman in the Window review by netizens

The Woman in the Window on Netflix was released on May 14, 2021. Many of the viewers took to their respective Twitter handles and stated how the movie was “a tense watch” and mentioned that the movie is scary and “excellent”. There were also a bunch of netizens who did not like the movie much but immensely enjoyed the performances of the lead artist. They stated how Amy Adams continued to be their favourite and they began loving her more after watching The Woman in the Window. Some of them criticised the movie and mentioned how the only good things about the movie were the actor, Brian Tyrie Henry and the cat. 

Other viewers highly criticised the movie stating how it was “not very thrilling or exciting” and added how they were “bored and detached” by the time the plot twist arrived. The viewers even questioned Netflix about releasing such movies on their platform and called the movie “underwhelming”.

As the movie was based on a novel of the same name, a few netizens also stated how they loved the book and feared that the makers might have ruined it. Others called it “exceptionally & excruciatingly bad” and “too flat in places”. Have a look at some of The Woman in the Window reviews and see how the audiences reacted to the Netflix movie. 

A look at The Woman in the Window cast

The Woman in the Window cast members include actors namely Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Anthony Mackie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Jeanine Serralles, Julianne Moore, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tracy Letts and others. 

