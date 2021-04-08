'The World Ends With You' Anime Changes Opening Song After ALI Band Drummer's Arrest

The World Ends With You anime is all set to release on April 9, 2021. The anime, which is based on the live-action role-play video game released back in 2007, was supposed to feature a song by the band ALI as its opening song. In a recent statement given by the makers of the anime, it was revealed that the opening song was changed as the ALI band's drummer was arrested.

The World Ends With You's Opening Song changed

The World Ends With You's opening song was suppose to be the ALI band's song Teenage City Riot. The official website of the anime announced on their page that they would be replacing the opening song. The change of the opening song took place after Sony Music Labels reported on the same day that police arrested Kadio Shirai, who is the drummer of the band ALI.

None of the announcements from Sony Music Labels, The World Ends With You anime website or the band ALI‘s official website mention why the drummer was arrested, but the band's website does mention a “scandal". The announcement on the band ALI‘s official website stated that the case was presently under investigation and that it will deal with the drummer of the band “appropriately.” The World Ends With You anime's first episode will be aired tomorrow as planned.

About ALI, the Japanese band

ALI, short for Alien Liberty International, is a Japanese band with members having roots in Japan, Europe, America, Asia, and Africa. The band released its first single Wild Side and its first album titled ALI in 2019. Its song Wild Side was chosen to be the opening theme song for the first season of anime Beastars. A year later in 2020, the band released its second single Lost in Paradise featuring rapper AKLO. The song was used as the ending song for the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen. The members of the band include Leo Imamura for vocals, Kahadio for drums, Luthfi Rizki Kusumah for bass guitar, Alexander Taiyo Fidel for percussion, Jin Inoue for keyboard, Yu Hagiwara for saxophone and César Aiichiro for guitar.

Source: Stills from the trailer