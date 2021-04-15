'Them' Cast (2021) : Meet The Characters Of The Amazon Horror Anthology Series

Amazon Prime Video's Them is a horror anthology series that premiered last week on April 9, 2021. Created by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe, the American horror fiction is set in the period of 1953 Los Angeles America. The official synopsis of the series on IMDb reads, "A Black family moves to an all-white Los Angeles neighbourhood where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them."

The premise of the story revolves around a covenant named Them that follows the Black (Emory) family when they moved from North Carolina all the way to California during the second great immigration. These spirits turn their idyllic home into an epicentre of evil forces. The family then gets threatened by these paranormal activities. Let's take a look at the cast of Them (2021)

Them Cast (2021)

The series stars an excellent ensemble cast featuring Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, and Ryan Kwanten in the lead. Let's get to know the cast of Them (2021) a little bit more.

Deborah Ayorinde as Livia Emory

Deborah plays the role of Livia Emory fondly knowns as Lucky. She is the mother of the Emory family who has relocated to LA. Livia is a former teacher who is now focusing on raising her two daughters while being haunted by malevolent forces and events that take place in her household. Deborah has previously played the role of Candace on Luke Cage and Becca Hays on True Detective.

Ashley Thomas as Henry Emory

Henry Emory is the father of the Emory family who is a World War 2 veteran and has been hired as the first Black engineer at his new company. The role is played by British actor Ashley Thomas who has previously featured in 24: Legacy as Isaac Carter and Top boy as Jermaine.

Shahadi Wright Joseph As Ruby Emory

Shahidi Wright plays the role of the eldest daughter of the Emory family, Ruby. She will be the first Black teenager attending an all-white high school in the Compton neighbourhood. Viewers might recognise Shahidi from Us in which she portrayed the character, Zora Wilson. She was also the voice behind the young lioness Nala in the 2019 Lion King movie.

Melody Hurd As Gracie Emory

Melody plays the last and youngest member of the Emory family as kindergarten student Gracie Emory. Them marks to be the first huge project of the young actor.

Alison Pill As Betty Wendell

Alison stars in the role of Betty Wendell a member of Emory's new neighbourhood. Betty is a racist who wants to keep her neighbourhood segregated and wants to drive the Emory's away from her all-white neighbourhood by any means necessary. Alison is most popularly known for her works in The Newsroom as Maggie Jordan and as Ivy Mayfair-Richards in American Horror Story.

Ryan Kwanten as George Bell

Australian actor Ryan Kwanten plays the minor role of a milkman who later gets involved in an affair with Betty Wendell. He has previously played the popular role of Jason Stackhouse on True Blood.