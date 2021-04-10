'Them' On Amazon Gets Positive Reviews From Netizens, Fans Call It 'phenomenal'

Them on Amazon Prime Video is a new miniseries, belonging to the suspenseful horror-thriller genre and released recently on April 9, 2021. The limited series titled Them will explore the issue of racism in the United States with a supernatural twist. Here is everything you need to know about Amazon Prime's Them and how Twitterati has reacted to the horror show.

Them on Amazon Prime Video

The new web series hit screens yesterday on April 9, 2021, and has been garnering positive reviews from the audience. The show revolves around the Emory family as they move into an all-white neighborhood in the 1950s. The family quickly find themselves the targets of terrible abuse and discrimination from their neighbors, while it also becomes apparent that their new home is plagued by sinister supernatural forces. The show has been written by Little Marvin and executive produced by Lena Waithe.

The cast of Them is lead by Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas, who play the parents, Lucky and Henry in the Emory family. They move into their new home with daughters Ruby and Gracie, who are portrayed by Shahadi Wright Joseph and Melody Hurd. Alison Pill has been cast as one of the show’s main villains, cruel neighbor Betty Wendell, while Liam McIntyre plays her husband, Clarke. What seems like a perfect family home in a beautiful Los Angeles neighborhood, turns out to be sinister, harboring a deadly secret of its own. The trailer of the show was released last month on Youtube which gave the audiences a glimpse of what is about to happen to the Emory family, and the kind of racial discrimination as well as supernatural forces they face at their new home.

Amazon's Them reviews

Amazon Prime's Them premiered yesterday on April 9, 2021, and people have been hooked to the plot of the series. It tells the tale of a family undergoing racial abuse while also facing supernatural activities at their new home. While one Twitter user wrote that he is hooked to the series and how the conversations around racism feel so real, another person stated that they loved the soundtrack of the series. Below are a few reviews by netizens that will make you want to want to watch the series.

I don't know if I should feel mad or scared #THEM — MekiaðŸ˜˜ (@fine_as_wine1) April 10, 2021

Fam. I’m not even gonna hold you.. but I’m 2 episodes into #THEM And I’m prepared for them to get all the Emmy’s, Grammys, Oscars, and Tony’s. Freaking phenomenal! Wow. Fam, I literally gave episode 2 a standing ovation in my own house. — Narrative Shifter (@FiveMikes) April 10, 2021

Ya I’m gonna have to pause #them and watch it in the day time. pic.twitter.com/Gh5dvKpaS0 — kaye. (@ShadesofKaye_) April 9, 2021

PTSD is showing up in the whole family. Black in America #Them — Send Noods ðŸœ (@scottiebynatur3) April 9, 2021

Started #THEM on Prime 10 mins in I'm triggered — where's the cheat code ðŸ¤” (@brittcollette) April 9, 2021

#THEM on Amazon prime is good af — Ari. (@okayyyariel) April 10, 2021

I am watching the Amazon tv series #Them. I physically feel sick. Too much trauma and racism. I wouldn't even categorize this as a thriller — ðŸ¤— (@jaylo670) April 10, 2021

I hope the actors in #Them got therapy after filming their scenes because this is brutal. That classroom scene with the monkey noises broke my heart. — Oohlei (@Oohlei) April 10, 2021

