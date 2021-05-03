'Things Heard & Seen' Explained: Know How The Story Unfolds Towards The Surprise Ending

Things Heard & Seen, the book-to-screen adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage’s novel, All Things Cease to Appear, directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, has finally made it to Netflix. The film tells the story of a young couple who moves upstate in hopes of a better life. But, as soon as the couple makes it to their new abode, Catherine Clare (Played by Amanda Seyfried), begins to suspect the presence of several supernatural entities in the house. This article will essentially take a dive into what does this film actually mean.

(Disclaimer: The following paragraph may contain some major Things Heard & Seen spoilers. Proceed if you have already seen the film or the knowledge of a spoiler does not deter you.)

Netflix’s latest horror film, Things Heard & Seen is a mix of a crime thriller and a supernatural horror film that is peppered with philosophical musings based majorly around the theories of Swedish theologian Emanuel Swedenborg and the artworks of George Innes, which were inspired by the words and thoughts of Swedenborg. This film starts off as a tale about an unhappily married couple who move into a haunted house, but it gradually mutates into an existential horror feature presentation with an ending that leaves several questions unanswered. This film essentially touches upon the themes of dishonesty, murder, male chauvinism, and the union in the spirit of the wronged souls in a metaphysical world through its central characters and an array of supporting cast members, who have several awards between them.

The makers of the film, through the Things Heard & Seen plot, essentially impl that the wrongdoings conducted by the men of a household over the women, which, in simple words, can be called domestic violence is a tale as old as time. Additionally, the themes of a troubled childhood leading to a troubled individual are also hinted at in various sequences of the film, but the same is particularly highlighted in the Epilogue section of the novel that the film is based on, namely “All Things Cease To Appear”. Several times over, the theme of Karma. The final scene, which sees all the women who have lived in the haunted farmhouse essentially is a metaphor for all the domestic abuse victims who are “united in spirit” in a metaphysical world.

Things Heard & Seen is a Netflix Original film that has been co-directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. The film has been co-produced by Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron. The movie made its digital debut on Netflix gone April 29th. The film, which has a rating of 5.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.