Things Heard & Seen Plot: What You Need To Know About The Film’s Storyline

Things Heard & Seen, the book-to-screen adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage’s novel, All Things Cease to Appear, directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini, has finally made it to Netflix. The film tells the story of a young couple who moves upstate in hopes of a better life. But, as soon as the couple makes it to their new humble abode, Catherine Clare (played by Amanda Seyfried), begins to suspect the presence of a supernatural entity there. The film is laced with imagery and visual representations of metaphors, and as the story unravels, it becomes apparent that the film is not what it seems to be. Read on to know more about the plot of the film.

Things Heard & Seen Plot:

The film follows George and Catherine Claire, a newly married couple. He is a liberal arts professor, while she is an experienced art restoration expert. At the beginning of the movie, it becomes apparent that the couple is planning to move up north, which holds the promise of a better and more financially practical life. Soon after, they are seen moving into a spacious farmhouse built in the 18th century against the backdrop of the Hudson River Valley. Within a few other minutes into the film, Catherine begins to notice the various things that the previous owners have left behind and also begins to sense possibly tormented spirits along the way. Several Things Heard & Seen reviews have described the feature presentation as a slow-burn thriller.

Things Heard & Seen Trailer:

But, instead of being fearful of them, Catherine, unexpectedly enough, gets consumed by the desire of wanting to help them. Partaking in the curiosity is F. Murray Abraham’s (Of Amadeus and Homeland fame) Floyd DeBeers, who is the head of the department that George is working in. While the supernatural subplot of the film is unfolding, the viewers are also being slowly presented with the relationship-related conflicts that will take the story of the film forward. In no time, it is revealed that George is a Narcissist and a Liar, which are two of the most common personality traits found in a couple that is going through relationship-related turbulence. He is also a flirtatious professor who enjoys the attention that he receives from his female students.

The turbulence in the relationship in question is highlighted by Rhea Seehorn’s Justine Sokolo, George’s straight-talking colleague who can see the conflict as clearly as night and day. From that point on, the horror episodes begin to mirror the domestic turmoil that the front-lining couple is at the heart of. In the end, Catherine comes into on her own, much to the dismay of George, and the horror occurrences begin to fade, ending the film in a tragedy that was made imminent during the very beginning of the film. Essentially, the ending of Things Heard & Seen explained the beginning of the film.

About Things Heard & Seen:

Things Heard & Seen is a Netflix Original film that has been co-directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. The film has been co-produced by Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron. The film, which has a rating of 5.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.