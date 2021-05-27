This BTS Member Admits 'FRIENDS Had A Big Hand In Teaching Me English' On Reunion Special

The FRIENDS reunion special episode has been finally released by the HBO Max officials on streamers across the world. The FRIENDS episode in question sees the original six cast members reminiscing the time they spent while filming the hit sitcom. Additionally, the actors can be seen recalling the fun time that they had with each other. It is a known fact that FRIENDS has been a source of comfort and inspiration to millions across the globe. One of those is BTS' resident rapper, Kim Nam-Joon, who is most commonly known as RM. Read on to know what BTS' RM had to say about the show's influence on him.

BTS' RM on the influence that FRIENDS had on him:

As soon as the FRIENDS reunion special episode crosses the 41-minute and 30-second mark, during the section that sees the presence of BTS in FRIENDS reunion special episode, Kim Nam-Joon can be heard touching upon his takeaways from the show. He can be heard saying "My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school. FRIENDS really had a big hand in teaching me English and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship." Post this, the entire South Korean Septet can be heard saying "We Love FRIENDS" in unison. BTS is one of the many renowned personalities that can be seen as a part of the FRIENDS reunion special show.

About the FRIENDS reunion special episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series that played the key characters in the cult sitcom. They can also be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen re-enacting the moments from the show that made them a viral hit as per the standards of the late '90s and the early 2000s. In addition to the front-lining actors who went on to play iconic characters, several other guest stars have also been seen making an appearance on the show. An elaborate list of the same can be found below.

FRIENDS reunion special episode guest star roster:

FRIENDS reunion special episode trailer:

