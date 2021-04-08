'This Is A Robbery' Review: Did Netizens Like 'World's Biggest Art Heist'?

Netflix has released another interesting documentary series about an art heist that took place back in the year 1990. The documentary portrays how two thieves had tied the security guards at a museum and then looted it, making the robbery the “World's Biggest Art Heist”. The netizens have flooded the social media platform, Twitter with the reviews of the documentary to advise others if they should watch it or not.

Plot of 'This Is A Robbery' on Netflix

The official synopsis of the documentary reads, “In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.” The documentary has a total of four episodes and each one is over 50 minutes long. Watch the trailer of the documentary below.

'This Is A Robbery' Twitter review

Soon after the documentary released on the OTT platform, netizens gushed social media platforms with their comments and reactions about the same. Many people revealed how much they enjoyed watching the documentary and were completely mind blown by the events shown in the series. Several other netizens also stated that they thought the documentary was “wild” and “crazy” and recommended it to other netizens.

“this is a robbery” on netflix is crazy. — brank (@kngbrnk) April 8, 2021

This is a Robbery on Netflix is wiiiild! ðŸ‘€ — El ðŸŒ· (@itsellelangford) April 8, 2021

after watching one (1) episode of This Is A Robbery on Netflix last night I have decided to retrain as an art thief — Simone Webb (@SimoneWebbUCL) April 8, 2021

I read a book about this robbery a few years ago. So glad they made a doco. No closer to finding who dun it..this is a robbery on Netflix. #Netflix — nyckate (@nyckate16) April 8, 2021

It's called this is a robbery, which is lame — Misneach fan account (@dearbongo) April 8, 2021

This is a robbery Netflix

Watched first two episodes.

A child could have robbed the museum. The hippie guard opened the front door & let two of his friends inside to rob the museum.

Easy case to solve.. His security partner was an old dude, so easy score.

Boston is a JOKE.. — Fabiojr Rich (@mainmanjr) April 8, 2021

@AMorbidPodcast I recently listened to your Crime Countdown podcasts on bank heists, and remember you discussing the the big one in Boston, and now I've almost marathoned through the new Netflix documentary on it, "This Is A Robbery". — Jason Runyan (@slcmoviejunkie) April 8, 2021

'This is a Robbery' review

Numerous other netizens revealed that they have recently started watching this documentary and were completely hooked on the series. Many other netizens claimed that they binged watched the whole documentary because they found it really interesting. Few others talked about how amazed they were seeing the behaviour and reactions of the security teams involved in the case. Check out some of the comments by netizens on Twitter below.

I started to watch This Is A Robbery about the Isabella Stuart Gardner heist in the early 90's. I couldn't stop watching, it is really well done also it reminded me how much I hate the Grateful Dead in the second episode. — Amy Grimm (@AGRIMMONE) April 8, 2021

Been into documentaries lately. Last night watched @netflix this is a robbery. It’s about the worlds biggest art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum. Living in Boston and having been to the museum myself I found it extra fascinating.



Any other good docs you recommend? — Chris (@Chris808617) April 8, 2021

Netflix docuseries "This is a robbery: the world's biggest art heist" is one of the best I have watched in a long time ðŸ™Œ — Caledonia (@Caledonia_k) April 8, 2021

This is a robbery is a good watch, cant help but wonder where tf those paintings are now lol — Chloe (@chloeclo89) April 8, 2021

The Boston accents on @netflix’s This Is A Robbery put @nbcsnl to shame. — Alex Kruglov (@akruglov) April 8, 2021

“This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist” on Netflix is superb. About a theft in 1990 at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. https://t.co/ypxOeGtuUc — Vijaya Ramachandran (@vijramachandran) April 8, 2021

This is a Robbery IMDb ratings: The documentary This is a Robbery rating on IMDb are 6.8/10 on April 8, 2021.

Image credits: Still from the trailer