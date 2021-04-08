Last Updated:

'This Is A Robbery' Review: Did Netizens Like 'World's Biggest Art Heist'?

Did netizens like the "World's Biggest Art Heist”? Here is more information about how well did netizens like the documentary.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
this is a robbery review

still from the trailer


Netflix has released another interesting documentary series about an art heist that took place back in the year 1990. The documentary portrays how two thieves had tied the security guards at a museum and then looted it, making the robbery the “World's Biggest Art Heist”. The netizens have flooded the social media platform, Twitter with the reviews of the documentary to advise others if they should watch it or not.

READ | Tannaz Irani celebrates 49th birthday with husband Bakhtiyaar Irani, shares pictures

Plot of 'This Is A Robbery' on Netflix

The official synopsis of the documentary reads, “In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.” The documentary has a total of four episodes and each one is over 50 minutes long. Watch the trailer of the documentary below.

READ | Kenyan designer apologises after receiving backlash over T-shirt worn by rapper Jay-Z

'This Is A Robbery' Twitter review

Soon after the documentary released on the OTT platform, netizens gushed social media platforms with their comments and reactions about the same. Many people revealed how much they enjoyed watching the documentary and were completely mind blown by the events shown in the series. Several other netizens also stated that they thought the documentary was “wild” and “crazy” and recommended it to other netizens.

READ | Mira Kapoor reveals tidbits of her life with Shahid Kapoor in latest This or That session

'This is a Robbery' review

Numerous other netizens revealed that they have recently started watching this documentary and were completely hooked on the series. Many other netizens claimed that they binged watched the whole documentary because they found it really interesting. Few others talked about how amazed they were seeing the behaviour and reactions of the security teams involved in the case. Check out some of the comments by netizens on Twitter below.

This is a Robbery IMDb ratings: The documentary This is a Robbery rating on IMDb are 6.8/10 on April 8, 2021.

Image credits: Still from the trailer

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT