'This Is A Robbery': Which Art Heist Is Documented In The Netflix Series?

Netflix recently released a documentary, This Is a Robbery: World’s Biggest Art Heist. The documentary is receiving raving reviews by netizens and critics alike. However, a number of netizens have been searching for more information about the documentary such as, “what art heist is shown in the documentary” and what is the documentary about. Here is more information about the same, read on to know.

Which art heist is Netflix's 'This is a Robbery' about?

This is a Robbery on Netflix that portrays the events that took place at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Back in the year 1990, the museum witnessed a burglary when two men disguised as cops entered the museum. The two men tied up the security guards, who were under the impression that they had admitted cops who were responding to a “disturbance call”.

The documentary shows that 13 items from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum were stolen that day. This is a Robbery sheds light on the circumstances surrounding the burglary of the 13 items in Boston’s museum few days after St Patrick’s Day in the USA. It has been portrayed in the documentary that collectively a nine-figure haul of irreplaceable artwork was stolen.

Netflix's This is a Robbery shows that the stolen items were works created by legendary artists like Rembrandt, Vermeer, Manet and Degas.

This is a Robbery plot

The official synopsis of the documentary reads, “In 1990, two men dressed as cops con their way into a Boston museum and steal a fortune in art. Take a deep dive into this daring and notorious crime.” The documentary has a total of four episodes and each one is over 50 minutes long. Watch the trailer of the documentary below.

This is a Robbery IMDb ratings: The documentary This is a Robbery: World's Biggest Art Heist rating on IMDb are 6.7/10 on April 9, 2021.

Image credits: Still from the trailer