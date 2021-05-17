'This Is Us' Cast's Mandy Moore, Eris Baker, Susan Kelechi React To Show Coming To An End

This Is Us is ready to say goodbye after Season 6. NBC’s This Is Us creator Dan Fogleman took to Twitter recently and confirmed the news about season 6 being the show’s final season. Many This Is Us cast members such as Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi, and a few others took to social media and reacted to the show coming to an end. Here’s why they had to say about it.

This Is Us cast members react to season finale announcement

Dan Fogleman took to Twitter on May 14 and announced that This Is Us is coming to an end after season 6. In his tweet, he confirmed news about the beloved family entertainer coming to an end and extended his regards to NBC for letting the team end the show the way they always intended to. Take a look at Dan Fogleman’s tweet below:

Whoever casually first said "All good things must come to an end" never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended.



We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 14, 2021

Rebecca Pearson a.k.a. Mandy Moore shared Dan’s tweet on social media. In her Instagram post about the same, Mandy Moore wrote, “Officially official. One season left of my favourite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment. #thisisujs”. Take a look at Mandy Moore’s Instagram post about the This Is Us conclusion below:

Tess Pearson a.k.a. Eris Baker reacted to Mandy’s post in the comment section. Eris wrote that the show’s conclusion does not seem real to her. Tess’ mother and Randall’s on-screen wife Susan Kelechi Watson also reacted to Dan Fogleman’s tweet.

She retweeted his tweet and also shared her reaction to it. Along with Dan’s tweet, the This Is Us cast member added, “What a ride it’s been. What an incredible season to come”. Take a look at Susan Kelechi Watson’s tweet below.

what a ride it's been...what an incredible season to come. ❤❤❤ https://t.co/rH2Jhqa3Ws — Susan Kelechi Watson (@skelechiwatson) May 15, 2021

NBC’s This Is Us premiered in 2016 and revolves around a couple named Jack and Rebecca and their three kids: Randall, Kevin, and Kate. The show explores the couple’s life and the problems their kids face during various occasions. The non-linear set up of the show also presents how Kevin, Kate, and Randall face challenges as adults in their careers and personal life. This Is Us Season 5 recently aired and soon the cast members will begin shooting for the final season.

