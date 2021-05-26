'This Is Us' Coming To An End; Makers Announce Season 6 Will Be The 'last-ever'

With its sixth season, NBC's Emmy winning and top-rated dramatic show This Is Us will come to a close. The network is expected to confirm on Friday that this time-jumping household tear-jerker from producer Dan Fogelman will end its tenure during the forthcoming 2021-22 broadcast season, according to sources of Hollywood Reporter. NBC and 20th Television studio executives declined to comment. On Friday, NBC will unveil its fall lineup for the 2021-22 season, with new executives Frances Berwick and Susan Rovner presenting their plan for the network's prospects to the media for the first time. The fact that This Is Us is drawing to a close is not a surprise but it still hit the fans hard.

This Is Us season 5 to be the penultimate season of the show

It's not surprising that This Is Us would conclude until six seasons. This Is Us was revived for three more seasons by NBC in May 2019, and sources told The Hollywood Reporter at that point that season six will most likely be the final season for the Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Sterling K. Brown starrer. However, NBC executives at the time were hopeful that the megahit will continue after that, but this no longer seems to be the case.

Despite this, Fogelman has been clear about the series's final phase, declaring the show's "midpoint" at the conclusion of season three. Fogelman, who co-created the show with Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, has often said that the program's format would not allow it to last as long as NBC's experienced procedurals. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” Fogelman told the outlet in 2019.

Although a final figure has yet to be decided, the final season is expected to have about 18 episodes, which will possibly be enough to push the series past the 100-episode mark needed for a profitable off-network monetization contract and provide a financial boost for Fogelman and Disney, who now manage the series following its $71.3 billion Fox contract a few years earlier. After Disney-owned Hulu purchased SVOD rights to This Is Us in 2017 for a then-record-breaking per-episode rate, that would open up yet another income stream. The series was co-exclusively shown on Hulu and NBC.

IMAGE: THIS IS US OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM

