This Is Us Maker Dan Fogelman Reveals How The Plot Of Season 6 Brought Tears In Execs Eyes

As This Is Us season 5 came to an end, the makers of the show recently announced the new season of the show and revealed how the storyline brought tears in the eyes of the executives. Creator, Dan Fogleman talked about how even he got teary-eyed during the writing process.



This Is Us season 6 to have an emotional storyline

According to the reports by Deadline, Dan Fogleman talked about how people were crying when he pitched the story of This Is Us season 6 and stated, “People were crying to the point that I wasn’t sure if I should keep going or not. Cameras were shutting off, and I thought I’d lost people.”. While admitting how even he cried while writing the story, he stated-

I was like, ‘Oh God, what’s happening?’ The first time was when William died. That made me cry.

Stating further about the plot of the upcoming season, he said, “All the questions that you’re asking about Kate, and who’s Nicky, and how does this end — we’ve had it very carefully mapped out. So, love it or hate it, we get to go out the way we’ve always planned on going out and executing the plan. I feel very confident in it, and I’m excited about this season.”.

Dan Fogelman was also asked about whether he was tempted to go beyond season 6 and do a season 7, to which he answered, “Not in that way because this show’s too important to me personally and, I think, to everybody involved in it”, and added how he didn’t think that he’d be able to do it the way he wanted to.

Even the show’s composer, Siddhartha Khosla was a part of the discussion who talked about Randall’s theme and stated that he wrote the theme originally for the episode where Randall has his big anxiety attack in Season 1. Adding to it, he revealed how it felt fitting to take that same theme and make it this big, sweeping epic version of it and mentioned how it felt like Randall finally arrived.

Chris Sullivan, one of the significant actors from the series, then concluded by saying that a lot of this last season was letting people know they’re not alone and letting people know that the conversations they’re having are not unique to them. He also stated that even though they were all isolated, they were not alone. Then mentioned how lucky they were to be able to work through all of this, and Dan set up a structure for all of them to go to work.

IMAGE: THIS IS US INSTAGRAM

