'This Is Us' Producers Address The Pregnancy Test Debate Involving Teen Kate

This Is Us is among the among the much-acclaimed shows that airs on NBC. The show also enjoys a massive fan-following for the cast and storyline. Recently, there has been quite a buzz about the show’s episode where Kate appears to take either a pregnancy or ovulation test as a teenager. Fans and viewers have been going to all ask several questions including if is it possible that the shot of the ovulation box was a mistake to the makers of the show. This Is Us producers have stepped in to offer some guidance on the same.

This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells Entertainment Weekly that it's going to be good to put it to bed because fans are so awesome to pick up every little hint. He added that as soon as they saw that people were misinterpreting, they decided to reveal what it was and said it was meant to be a pregnancy test box. He continues to say that this one was just a casualty of how impossible it was to make television this year. Isaac Aptaker further revealed that despite the dozens of people gazed at the scene countless times before it was aired, they were all just so tired of all the filming conditions that they went on miss that one.

Elizabeth Berger, This Is Us executive producer, also went on to reveal that one can chalk this up to Zoom editing. She said that they're all in the bay together looking at the giant monitors. 'If they had just been there, someone would have seen it. However, everyone is just working so hard around the clock under these crazy circumstances, she added. She also revealed saying that every once in a while, one is going to have an ovulation test when they wish they had a pregnancy test box.

Berger also went on to give an inventive theory as she was trying to make herself feel better about the mishap. She explained herself saying Kate was hiding her pregnancy test in her ovulation kit box so that nobody spots her with a pregnancy test. She added that it is how she justified this in her mind.

