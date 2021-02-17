'This Is Us': Randall And Kevin To Finally Reunite On The Show; Read Details

Sterling K Brown aka Randall and Justin Hartley aka Kevin’s bond in This Is Us is currently tumultuous after the two characters had a massive fight with each. Ever since then, the viewers of the show have been patiently waiting for the duo to reunite. Now, in a recent interaction with People, Sterling K Brown teased that it may happen soon.

In the previous episodes of This Is Us, viewers saw Randall connecting with Kevin’s pregnant wife virtually as she prepares to give birth. Kevin, on the other hand, gets stuck at the Seattle airport as he was stopped by the TSA agents for losing his ID. Ahead of the release of another episode, Sterling K Brown told people that Randall’s kind gesture towards Kevin’s wife may lead to the sibling resolution on the show.

Teasing about their reunion, Kevin said that it will happen soon. The plot of the show will see the two characters finding the time and space to have the conversation, both Randall and Kevin longed since their fight. He added that it may have to shift a little due to the ongoing COVID pandemic and how the plot has been including the same. Although, Randall would travel miles in a heartbeat to meet his family. However, the makers want to be responsible while portraying the COVID scenario in the show.

While concluding his interaction, Brown did not fail to credit Dan Fogelman, the writer of the show for maintaining a ‘reflection of the world’ that doesn’t separate This Is Us from real life. He added that the show has a certain responsibility to the pandemic while being entertaining and engaging. Brown also detailed how the entire cast follows the strict COVID guidelines while filming the show.

He shared that one cannot act without a mask on their face the entire time. According to the actor, Dan Fogelman has played an important role in why everyone doesn’t say that they are just creating another show. People also believe that creators wish to be reflective of the world where we live, he said. This Is Us is an American romantic family drama which is currently premiering its 5th season since late October. The plot of the show chronicles the life of Kevin, Kate and Randall, three siblings who are going through different struggles while trying to find happiness and getting over a past tragedy.

