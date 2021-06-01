This Is Us Season 6 Spoilers: Know The Fate Of These Characters In Season Finale

The This Is Us season 5 finale ended on a very emotional note and the show ended at the most unexpected way possible. Creator Dan Fogelman has shed some light from what to expect from the upcoming season 6 of the show. This Is Us Season will arrive in the year 2022. Read on to know some This Is Us season 6 spoilers.

This Is Us season 6 spoilers

The season 5 of the show left the arc of many characters hanging in air. In the episode, Madison calls off her wedding to Kevin because he was unable to assure her that he loved her. Another bummer was seeing Kate marrying to her boss Philip which eventually means that she and Toby may get a divorce in future. In an interview with People, Dan Fogelman revealed that Chris Geere aka Philip will be a major part of the cast in season 6. Dan said that the decision to have this timeline, which is essentially four years into the future for Kate’s second wedding, has been a part of their plan all along from go.

Furthermore, Dan even hinted that Kevin may end up alone as he was left on his wedding day and it may still not get changed. Later on , Dan even revealed that season 6 will provide a more full picture of Rebecca and Miguel ‘s relationship. Fogelman said that of the all the season 6 storylines , Mandy is going to have a tremendously ambitious season next year as an actor. Meanwhile, in the end, Dan even revealed that Randall’s career as city councilman will get limelight and a major part of the show will highlight how his career pans out.

This Is Us cast and crew

Over the years, This Is Us have had many actors playing different crucial roles in the show. Actors like Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan. Eris Baker, Faithe Herman, Jon Huertas, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Hannah Zeile, Lonnie Chavis, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Lyric Ross, and Ron Cephas Jones. The show is created by Dan Fogelman and written by Laura Keener. Siddharth Khosla composed the music of the show whereas Yasu Tanida helmed the cinematography department.

