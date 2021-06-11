Last Updated:

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Review: Netizens Call It 'tense, Violent And Entertaining'

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' is a 2021 action thriller film directed by Taylor Sheridan. Read 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' review to know more about netizens' reactions

Rhea Kriplani
Those Who Wish Me Dead is a 2021 action thriller film directed by Taylor Sheridan. Those Who Wish Me Dead cast includes Finn Little, Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen among others. The film revolves around a boy who witnesses the murder of his father and goes on the run with a smokejumper to escape assassins who are hired to silence him. The movie premiered in South Korea on May 5 and was released in the US on May 14. Read the Those Who Wish Me Dead reviews to know what netizens have to say about Angelina Jolie's movie. 

Those Who Wish Me Dead received mixed reviews from critics and the IMDb rating of the movie is 6 out of 10. Netizens have shared their opinions about the film on social media and taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, “THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD is elite because the second I thought to myself ‘the only thing this movie needs is someone galloping on a horse’ a horse appeared.” Another said, “I just watched those ‘Those who wish me dead’...pure talent as always!”

Others dropped comments such as, “I've just seen the latest film with Angelina Jolie, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.' Great film and she was amazing, as expected!”, “Those Who Wish Me Dead is overall a good modern western. Angelina Jolie is an automatic plus-value, the movie is gritty and Sheridan's realistic approach mostly works here. Just thought it was lacking emotion, focus and thrills a little bit, but I liked it. #ThoseWhoWishMeDead”, “Thrilling movie with good performances. Loved it!”, “I don’t know if a lot of people are sleeping on this movie but it’s most def worth the watch. ‘Those who wish me dead.’ (HBO Max)”, “Film is tense, violent and so entertaining!” Have a look at their reactions below.

More about Those Who Wish Me Dead

Those Who Wish Me Dead is based on Koryta's novel of the same name. Apart from the aforementioned cast, the movie also stars Jon Bernthal, Medina Senghore, Jake Weber, Tyler Perry, James Jordan and Tory Kittles in prominent roles. Check out the Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer below.

