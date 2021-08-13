Thrilling Teaser Of Divya Agarwal Starrer ‘Cartel’ Out Now, Fans Ecstatic

Ekta Kapoor has been taking to her Instagram stories for the past few days to ask her followers to guess the character in her upcoming series. It was revealed on Friday through a teaser on ALTBalaji’s social media account, that the mystery actor taking on the role in the OTT series, Cartel, will be none other than Divya Agarwal. Giving one of the best performance of her career, Agarwal is all set to wow the audience yet again, but this time with her acting skills.

ALTBalaji accompanied the teaser of Cartel with, ‘She has her plan and motive clear. But have you been able to guess the actor yet? Watch #Cartel, streaming 20th August on #ALTBalaji to find out!’ Fans took to the comment section of the teaser to express their excitement and thrill about Agarwal’s new OTT show.



Divya Agarwal in Cartel

As per a press release, Cartel is all set to make its digital release on August 20. The series will star 136 actors, but the one exciting fan on the internet right now is Divya Agarwal. The teaser gives the audience a sneak-peek into the characters Agarwal will be taking on in her upcoming series.

The actor will play the roles of six characters and will be in a different disguise for each of them. It is evident by the teaser released that Agarwal will take on the role of a lesbian, an old woman, a housekeeper and a eunuch.

According to the press release, Ekta Kapoor believed in Divya Agarwal’s capabilities, and the actor lived up to her expectations. Viewers watching the recent teaser would not be able to recognize the actor on-screen.

Agarwal has been part of several reality shows in the past. She participated in Splitsvilla 10 and MTV India’s Ace of Space 1, in which she emerged victorious and was crowned the winner. The actor is currently a part of Bigg Boss OTT and has been entertaining fans ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house.

In one of the most recent episodes of the show Agarwal had an emotional breakdown after yet another fight with Pratik Sahejpal. The two have been at loggerheads with each other since the beginning of the show and their fights intensify with each passing day. Agarwal broke down in front of Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath and Riddhima Pandit, and states that they do not support her when Sahejpal misbehaves with her.

Image: Divya Agarwal-Instagram

