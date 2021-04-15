'Thunder Force' Cast: Melissa McCarthy To Octavia Spencer; Character Details Of The Film

Helmed by Ben Falcone, Thunder Force is a recently released superhero comedy film. The premise of the movie revolves around the life of two childhood friends who invent a way to become superheroes in a world where criminals have levelled up their game by developing superpowers. Thunder Force had a digital release on the OTT giant Netflix on April 9, this year. Here, we have curated everything about Thunder Force’s cast and character details.

Thunder Force cast:

Melissa McCarthy as Lydia Berman

Melissa McCarthy essays the role of the main protagonist, Lydia Berman in the Thunder Force cast. Nicknamed as The Hammer, she is an estranged friend of Bingo. However, their path crosses with each other once again when Lydia accidentally imbues herself with incredible and stunning abilities. Both Lydia and Bingo then go on to form a superhero team to fight the dangers prevailing all around them.

Octavia Spencer as Emily Stanton

Thunder force cast features Octavia Spencer as Emily Stanton aka Bingo. Emily rises up to become a popular scientist. In a world where everyone is terrorised by supervillains, Emily finds an equivalent way to deal with the rising problem. She develops a process with which she can transfer supernatural abilities to regular people in order to fight evil.

Bobby Cannavale as William Stevens

Bobby Cannavale portrays the character of William Stevens aka The King in the Thunder Force cast. He is the main antagonist in the film who has the entire city of Chicago under his terror. To save the city from his clutches, Thunder Force, the superhero team formed by two women, must fight the battle against the super-powered Miscreants.

Other cast members of Thunder Force:

Jason Bateman as Jerry / The Crab

Pom Klementieff as Laser

Melissa Leo as Allie[4]

Taylor Mosby as Tracy

Marcella Lowery as Grandma Norma

Ben Falcone as Kenny

Melissa Ponzio as Rachel Gonzales

Upon its release, the comedy film has received negative responses from fans and critics alike. On IMDb, the film has only garnered a 4.3-star rating out of 10. Initially, the film was scheduled for a release last year, however, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date of the film was postponed.

