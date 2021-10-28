'Tiger King 2' Trailer Out: Joe Exotic Saga Set To Get 'deeper, Deadlier'; Watch

For many, the COVID-19 lockdown might bring back memories of Tiger King. The crime documentary miniseries had been among the most-watched shows at the start of the pandemic. After a one-and-a-half year, the makers are coming up with the second season of the popular show.

The series once again traces former zookeeper Joe Exotic's rivalry with Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe, while he spends time in jail for his crimes.

Tiger King 2 trailer out

The trailer starts with the words, "When you think you've seen it all, you haven't quite seen it all."

One of the visuals is of the prepaid call from Joe Exotic from the jail, where he says, "Everybody from the zoo is out there making money and I'm paying the price for every one of them people. If you give a damn, it's time to speak up."

Later in the trailer, he could be heard saying, 'We've got to put our differences aside, or we are all going to die in here." "If I have to make a deal with the devil, I will make a deal with the devil."

The message further speaks about Jeff and Lauren Lowe, and he calls them 'two rabid dogs in a goldfish bowl.'

One of the other lines in the trailer is of Carole 'knowing something' regarding the disappearance of her husband Don Lewis and another statement, on him dealing with 'some shady characters in Costa Rica' and that Don liked to 'play with dangerous stuff'

The line 'The plot of kill Carole was built on lies,' showed that Joe Exotic's extreme conspiracy in his rivalry with her, which is one of the charges that lands him in prison, becomes a talking point again.

There is mention of Tim Stark as well, who along with Jeff are called 'two peas in a pond.' A voice shares how he had become paranoid and set up security cameras so that no one could take his animals.

The words 'But we've only scratched the surface,' and 'further you go, the wilder, deeper, the deadlier it gets' seemed to suggest that they have raised the ante. Joe could also be heard being asked about the nature of his dispute with Jeff Lowe in 2018. The former just replies 'very personal'

From terms like 'We've got varying version of what happened', 'In order for there to be justice, there has to be truth.' to 'Joe didn't hurt anybody' and 'Free Joe Exotic' messages being displayed by those who believed he was innocent, viewers could have lot in store.

Tiger King 2 releases on November 17.