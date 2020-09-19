Isaimini Leaks 'Time Enna Boss' Download Link Merely Hours After Its Release

On September 18, Amazon Prime Video released its new Tamil web series Time Enna Boss. Time Enna Boss features actors such as Robo Shankar, Alexandar Babu, Bharath Niwas, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Karunakaran, Sajnana Sarthy and Mamathi Chaari in key roles.

This rib-tickling comedy has a unique concept of Time travel which lends the web series its plotline based comedy of errors. However, within a few hours of its release, a download link for the web series was made available on the Indian torrent website Isaimini. Read on to know more.

Isaimini leaks download link of Time Enna Boss

Piracy is one of the biggest issues that filmmakers around the globe are tackling right now. Some of the most popular torrent websites in India are Moviesflix, Isaimini and Tamilrockers. Pirate websites like Isaimini have hugely affected the box office collection of many movies, as they provide download links for exclusive and copyrighted content online.

Recently, Amazon Prime’s new Tamil web series became the target for Isaimini, as the torrent website leaked the Time Enna Boss download link in 1080p Full HD. Time Enna Boss is one of the most cherished creations of the Tamil cinema as it features the concept of time travel, which has rarely been seen in the South Indian cinema and even Hindi film industry. Previously in Tamil Cinema, the science fiction film Indru Netru Naalai (Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow) was based on the concept of time travel.

However given that Isaimini has already leaked the Time Enna Boss download link, there will be less viewership of the show on Amazon Prime. If the viewership numbers are reduced, the future of the web series might gravely get affected as Amazon Prime will not renew it for season 2 in spite of the story of the show being outstanding.

However, this is not the first time Isaimini has leaked content illegally. This notorious online portal is responsible for streaming the latest Tamil movies and other South language movies such as Malayalam and Telugu.

Which movies and series have been leaked by Isaimini?

This infamous torrent site has leaked many films of Tollywood stars like Dhanush and Rajnikanth. Some of the popular movies leaked by this site include Petta, 2.0, Maari 2 and Asuran. In the recent months Isaimini also leaked Server Sundaram, Jasmine, MGR Magan and Aayiram Porkasugal.

Isaimini banned in India

Movie piracy is illegal in India, USA and many other countries. Hence, the Indian government has banned such sites like Isaimini, 123movies and TamilRockers. However, so far the government's efforts have failed to stop the leak of movies on such websites. A report on Republic World reveals that o tackle the bans around the world, Isaimini online website keeps gradually changing its domain extension from .com to .uz.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Promo Image Credits: Sanjana Sarathy Instagram

