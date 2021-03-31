'Tina' Crosses 1.1 Mn Views, Becomes Most-watched Documentary Since 2019 On HBO

HBO recently released a documentary on the iconic singer Tina Turner's life called Tina. The documentary has received some amazing responses from the audience and has reportedly garnered more than a total of 1.1 million views on all HBO platforms. The documentary was released on March 27, 2021.

Tina Turner's documentary makes new record on HBO

Tina Turner's documentary movie called Tina has made a new record on HBO Max. According to a report by Deadline, the documentary has garnered over 1.1 million views on all HBO platforms. This is the highest number of views since 2019's Leaving Neverland. In December 2020, The Bee Gees' documentary called How Can You Mend A Broken Heart was able to cross over 1 million on all HBO platforms. Leaving Neverland crossed around 1.7 million views when it was released two years ago.

Tina revolves around the life of Tina Turner and how did she evolve in her career. The documentary uses a series of archived footage that span over six decades. The story stretches from her teenage days to the days when she reached absolute stardom. The film also covers the incidents of Ike Turner who manipulated and abused her and how did she overcame everything and made a successful solo album around the 1980s.

Tina has also gained a good response from the audience. It got a rating of 8.4 on IMDB and more than 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. On Metacritic, Tina garnered around 84 per cent by critics. Tina has become one of the best documentaries ever to be released on HBO Max.

Several documentaries are trending on HBO platforms, be it from the side of HBO Documentaries or from the side of Max Originals. Documentaries like On the Record which was an investigative look at the exiled music icon Russell Simmons have garnered a lot of attention. The documentary first aired on Apple TV+ but was dropped by the platform later. Another documentary called Class Action Park is a throwback to the New Jersey Water Park. Premiered last August on HBO Max and HBO, it was declared the most viewed movie in the first week of its release. Allen V Farrow which revolves around the accusations of popular director Woody Allen garnered over a million views in February when it was released. 2019's Leaving Neverland was based on the sexual abuse done by Micheal Jackson is one of the most-viewed documentaries on the HBO platform.

