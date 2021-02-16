'To All The Boys 3's' Covey Sisters Play Two Truths And A Lie: Bollywood Rom-com Edition

To All The Boys 3 released recently on Netflix and was the last installment in the franchise. Starring Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in lead roles, the three-part franchise revolves around the lives of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey and how the young teenage couple overcomes the hardships they face in their relationship. To All the Boys 3 is a follow-up of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Also Read | Netflix's Punjabi twist To 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Has Fans Going 'Oh Ho'

To All The Boys Always and Forever cast plays 2 Truths and A Lie

The official Youtube channel of Netflix India recently uploaded a video featuring all the Covey sisters including Lana Condor, Anna Cathcart, and Janel Parrish. The three young ladies who played siblings in the teenage rom-com played the game of 2 Truths and A Lie, Bollywood rom-com edition. The girls were given plots of three Hindi films, out of which two were true and one was not and all of them had to guess which one wasn't an actual film's plot.

Also Read | Five Times Noah Centineo Sent His Fans On Social Media In A Frenzy

There were many plots given to the actors like that of Shandaar, Om Shanti Om, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Love Per Square Foot, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Lana, Anna, and Janel got the first question right and the rest two wrong. The video was uploaded by Netflix India on February 15 has garnered over 95K views within a day.

Also Read | 'To All The Boys: Always And Forever' Trailer Out; Concludes Netflix Film Series

To All the Boys: Always and Forever plot has Lara Jean Covey preparing for the end of high school and the start of adulthood. But a pair of life-changing trips to Korea and New York leads her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation. To All the Boys cast also includes Jorden Fisher, Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Holland Taylor, Sarayu Blue, John Corbett, and others. The screenplay is by Katie Lovejoy and the project is produced by Chris Foss. The movie is based on the New York Times Best Seller Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han.

Also Read | Noah Centineo's Gayatri Mantra Tweet Sending Girls Into A Frenzy

Image Credits: Anna Cathcart Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.