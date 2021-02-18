To All The Boys: Always And Forever Blooper Reel Has Fans Say "I Really Need More"; WATCH

To All The Boys: Always and Forever released barely a week ago, on Valentine’s Day. The film is the third sequel of this film series and has made new additions to the cast, while having retained the major ones from the previous films. The official account of Netflix is known to actively post a lot of content for its followers on social media, who respond back with equal energy. They have now posted a montage that have many To All The Boys: Always and Forever bloopers – have a glimpse.

Netflix shares To All The Boys: Always and Forever bloopers

Now that it has been a few days since To All The Boys: Always and Forever, it has come as an appropriate time for Netflix to share its bloopers without the fear of leaking any important details of the film. It had several scenes of the actors breaking their characters and laughing while filming funny scenes and the fun they seemed to have while doing so. One of the scenes shows the closing of a door, which causes the mic worn by one of the actors to have an issue. Another scene shows the actor enjoying wearing face masks in front of the camera.

A blooper shows Noah laughing as his co-star makes a joke about appearing tiny in front of the camera. An amusing moment follows during the course of the 2-minute video when the actors enjoy themselves trying bowling actions from all kinds of angles. The last clip of the video shows them filming the final shot, as it is announced that “it is a wrap”. Needless to say, the netizens seemed to enjoy the video a lot, as they were seen sending their reactions in the comments section.

Netflix wrote in the caption of the post, “Bloopers From TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER… just when i didn’t think it was possible to love this cast even more”. To All The Boys: Always and Forever cast includes Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, John Corbett and more. The film series is based on the novel Always and Forever, Lara Jean written by Jenny Han.

