'To All The Boys' Netflix Spinoff Series With Anna Cathcart As Kitty Covey In Works

To All The Boys is a romantic teenage film trilogy on Netflix. The movies released from 2018 to 2021, received praises from the viewers. Now, as the original movie series has ended, makers are working on a spinoff series featuring Anna Cathcart as the lead.

Deadline has revealed that Awesomeness and ACE Entertainment is eyeing for To All The Boys spinoff series at Netflix. The romantic comedy project will have half-hour episodes and is currently in early development. The untitled show would follow Kitty, the youngest of Covey sisters, on her quest to find true love. The films’ breakout actor Anna Cathcart is set to reprise her role as Katherine Song Covey.

The potential series has Jenny Han as creator, writer, and executive producer. She is the author of the To All The Boys books that were adapted into the Netflix movie trilogy. Siobhan Vivian and Han are co-writing the pilot script. The show will be based on the character from Han’s famous novels To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (publish in 2014), P.S. I Still Love You (2015), and Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2017).

Anna Cathcart earned immense appreciation for her performances as Kitty Covey. The character played a key role in the plot. In the first film, she found the letters her older sister Lara had written to boys she had crushes on. Kitty secretly mails them to the boys, which leads to the story of other movies.

At the end of the film series, Kitty is the only one left at home as both her sisters are now in college. The potential series could follow Kitty as she becomes an adult and enters high school. She was also seen being interested in a guy that she met during her trip to Korea.

To All The Boys cast Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in the lead roles as Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky, respectively. It also features Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilijia Baranac, and others. Susan Johnson directed the first movie, while the other two were helmed by Michael Fimognari.

Promo Image Source: Netflix YouTube