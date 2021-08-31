‘To Be Perfectly Honest It Was Traumatic’: Sandra Oh On Rise To Fame Post ‘Grey's Anatomy’

In one of the most recent episodes of Sunday Today with host Willie Geist, Sandra Oh opened up about her ‘traumatic’ experience during her time in the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy. The actor took on the role of Dr. Cristina Yang for 10 seasons of the show. Her role in the series earned her her first Golden Globe.

Sandra Oh on her Grey's Anatomy experience

Oh mentioned during the talk show that it was a major adjustment getting used to the fame the series gave her. The actor said, “To be perfectly honest, it was traumatic, the reason why I'm saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy." She also mentioned that one ‘loses one's anonymity’. She continued, “I went from not being able to go out, like hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self.”

Sandra Oh then went on to say that she was able to cope with her new lifestyle because she had a good therapist. Speaking about mental health the actor said, “I'm not joking. It's very, very important, you just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that's by saying no.”

Although the actor parted ways with the show seven years ago, fans still hope to see her besides her ‘person’, Meredith Grey. However, Oh said, “I left that show, my God, almost seven years ago. So in my mind, it's gone. But for a lot of people, it's still very much alive. And while I understand and I love it, I have moved on.” “I love it, though,” the actor added.

Since her departure from the much-loved show, Oh has been seen in several films and series including Killing Eve. Most recently, the actor was seen in Netflix’s The Chair. Speaking about her roles she said, “Please come with me to Killing Eve and on to The Chair and on to the other projects, come see the characters that I'm playing that are much more deeply integrated in the Asian American experience.

