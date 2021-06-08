To Your Eternity Episode 9 Recap: Gugu Decodes Fushi's Past; A New Problem On Their Way

So far, in the eight-episode of Manga series To Your Eternity, the story has managed to keep the audience hooked. The makers of the weekly series drop a new episode every Monday. And, the latest episode, which was released on Crunchyroll on June 7, had a lot of plot points to offer. Scroll down to read on To Your Eternity episode 9 recap.

To Your Eternity episode 9 recap

The episode starts with Gugu telling Fushi that Beer Gramps put Booze inside him. Amid that, suddenly, Gugu collapses and Fushi tries to help Gugu. The two head back to their camping site in the mountains and Gugu rests while telling Fushi that he hasn’t eaten in a long time. Fushi thinks of food that will make Gugu recover and use his powers to create all the food that he ate in the past. Seeing this, Gugu wakes up and enjoys the food. However, Fushi is not aware that he can make anything he has seen or touched.

As the episode progresses further, Rean’s cat Joaan arrives in the mountains while Fushi wonders why Gugu is calling Joaan Meer. Later, Gugu brings up an argument that Meer is Rean’s dog. On the other hand, Fushi thinks that it is a cat and she is Joaan. As Gugu asks about Joaan, Fushi realises that Rean couldn’t argue with him and accept that the dog is a cat named Joaan. Fushi recalls that he heard someone telling him Joaan and decides to name the dog Joaan.

After knowing that, Gugu speculates that Joaan might be Fushi’s name and asks Fushi if his parents called him Joaan. Fushi narrates the incident, Gugu decodes that Fushi possesses Joaan’s body, which Fushi met in his monster form. Gugu concludes that Fushi’s appearance is Joaan’s, who is not alive. While Fushi wonders what death is, Gugu realises that the former can also transform into that girl, March, who is dead and a bear and wolf.

Meanwhile, Rean arrives at the mountains and confronts Gugu to convince him to return to Booze Man’s place. Rean opens her heart to Gugu. On the other hand, Fushi’s Creators observe him and notice that he has not acquired something useful after his last battle and the episode ends.

To Your Eternity episode 10 spoiler

As in episode 9, Rean manages to convince Guge to return to Booze Man, however, on their way, a nokker attacks Fushi. In the upcoming episode of the Manga series, Gugu might come forward to extend a helping hand to Fushi and team up with him to defeat the nokker. To Your Eternity Episode 10, titled "New Family" will air on Monday, the 14th of June.

IMAGE: STILL FROM TO YOUR ETERNITY

